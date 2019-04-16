Yesterday, April 15, Samsung officially opened pre-orders for the Galaxy Fold at AT&T. The Galaxy Fold is unlike any other smartphone available in the U.S. right now, featuring a unique folding design that allows it to transform from a phone to tablet in the blink of an eye.
In order to get your hands on such bleeding edge tech, however, it'll cost you a pretty penny. More specifically, $1,980 outright or $66/month over the course of 30 months through AT&T's financing plan.
Taking a look at the AC forums, it would appear that the high sticker price actually isn't stopping many people from being an early adopter.
What about you? Are you going to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Fold?