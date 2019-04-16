Yesterday, April 15, Samsung officially opened pre-orders for the Galaxy Fold at AT&T. The Galaxy Fold is unlike any other smartphone available in the U.S. right now, featuring a unique folding design that allows it to transform from a phone to tablet in the blink of an eye.

In order to get your hands on such bleeding edge tech, however, it'll cost you a pretty penny. More specifically, $1,980 outright or $66/month over the course of 30 months through AT&T's financing plan.

Taking a look at the AC forums, it would appear that the high sticker price actually isn't stopping many people from being an early adopter.