Google brings May update to Pixel phones with bug fixes

The May 2024 update rollout for Pixel phones begins today (May. 7).

It brings stability improvements to the devices and fixes some camera performance issues for the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro.

The rollout will be phased and should reach all handsets by next week.

Google has just wrapped up the launch of the new Pixel 8a and the Pixel Tablet. On the other hand, the company has also put out the May 2024 update to its Pixel phones today (May 7).

In the community post, Google announced the update rollout to Pixel devices running Android 14, including Pixel 5a and above. The global versions of these handsets carry AP1A.240505.004/005 builds and also include the Pixel Tablet. While the rollout begins today, Google says it will continue in phases over the next week, depending on the carrier and handset model.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

While the May update includes the latest security patch, it brings in bug fixes and improvements for Pixel users. The improvements can be seen in the stability or performance of Bluetooth LE audio for the aforementioned Pixel devices, including the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet.

Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro owners who faced issues in camera performance under certain scenarios, such as when recording a video, a new fix has been included in the latest update.

The latest Pixel phones update follows the Pixel Watch update that came in earlier today. The update was released to all Pixel Watch models running Wear OS 4, and it is also a phased rollout, and users can expect it over the next week.

With the monthly updates to the Pixel devices and the launch of the Pixel 8a and Pixel Tablet now over, the search giant is gearing up for the Google I/O 2024 event on May 14, which is precisely a week away. We will likely witness software announcements alongside Android 15, possible updates coming to Gemini later this year, and more emphasis on AI again.