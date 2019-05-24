Android 9.0 Pie is set to roll out to Samsung's Galaxy M10, M20, and M30

Samsung should have introduced the Galaxy M series with Pie out of the box, but that wasn't to be. Samsung instead revealed that it would roll out the update sometime in Q2, and as we're heading into June the manufacturer is making good on its promise.

The stable Android 9.0 Pie update will be rolled out to the Galaxy M10, M20, and the M30 starting June 3. The update will bring include all the new additions in Pie, as well as the latest security patch. Given Samsung's glacial pace with updates in the past, it's great to see the budget phones making the switch to the latest version of Android.