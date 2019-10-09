The promotional image below confirms that a One UI 2 / Android 10 beta is "coming soon", although an exact date is not provided. While that is irritating, there are a few other key details provided here.

There's been a lot of talk regarding Samsung's plans for Android 10 , and on October 9, the company finally gave us some concrete information about its long-rumored beta for the new software.

Samsung notes that the beta will be available for the Galaxy S10 series, including the S10, S10+, and S10e. On top of that, Samsung's only offering the beta for unlocked, Sprint, and T-Mobile variants of the above phones.

If you're interested in checking out the beta for yourself, you'll want to open the Samsung Members app on your Galaxy S10 and tap the banner that says "One UI 2 Beta with Android 10." This is how you'll download and install the beta when it's ready, so in the meantime, it's another waiting game.

Samsung reassures us that it's "speeding up to provide the most stable version", so the beta should be available sooner rather than later.

