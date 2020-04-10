The brand new Dell Alienware AW2521HF 25-inch 240Hz gaming monitor has gone on sale for the first time, dropping to $394.99 through the Dell website. That's a nice discount off its MSRP of $525. This monitor isn't sold anywhere else and hasn't been around long enough for third parties, so not only is this the best price — it's the only price.

The monitor was first introduced at CES 2020, and it only released in early March. The screen hasn't even had time to go on sale much, so we're looking at the lowest possible price. And given the features of this monitor, it's quite the bargain.

The AW2521HF is a display built for competitive gamers. While some might scoff at the 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution (compared to something like 1440p), the main focus of this monitor is the 240Hz refresh rate. You can't get a refresh rate like that at a higher resolution without a huge jump in cost, and 240Hz is what you're looking for if you're a super competitive gamer. Planning to go hard in a new game like Valorant? This refresh rate could set you apart.

The "Fast IPS" panel gives you a true 1ms response time, too, without sacrificing viewing angles or color accuracy. You'll still get 178-degree horizontal and vertical viewing angles, and every image will be perfectly clear with nothing artifical used to get it there.

The monitor comes with AMD FreeSync natively, but it is also officially compatible with Nvidia's G-Sync so you can reduce screen tearing no matter what graphics card you use. (For G-Sync, you'll need a 10xx or 20xx card and you'll want to connect via DisplayPort, which is what you'd want to do anyway for the maximum refresh rate.)

You'll get one DisplayPort, two HDMI ports, two USB 3.0 ports, a USB upstream port, and a USB 3.0 Gen 1 port with power charging. It also has a VESA mount so you can take it off the stand and mount it to an arm mount or the wall.