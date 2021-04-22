You've probably already equipped your home with a bunch of Alexa devices by now, but one place you might not have known Alexa can help you is in your car. The Amazon Echo Auto takes the smart voice assistant on the road with you and, for a limited time, you can pick up the in-car smart device at a 50% discount.

At just $24.99, this is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen the Echo Auto hit, only really being beaten by Prime Day sales, making this the perfect time to score one of the best Echo deals around right now.

Half price Amazon Echo Auto Bring Alexa and all its functionality with you whenever you step into the car. You'll be able to ask to hear the latest news and sports reports, check on traffic, get directions to where you need to go, listen to your favorite music, and more. $24.99 $49.99 $25 off See at Amazon

To use the Echo Auto you have to connect it with your phone first and then you'll be able to use it to communicate with Alexa hands-free and hear responses via your car's speakers. It works over Bluetooth or auxiliary input for connecting to your car's speakers depending on your vehicle.

Echo Auto has eight integrated microphones designed for in-vehicle acoustics so that the device is able to hear you speak even with the radio playing, the AC running, and the windows rolled down. There's a button to turn off the mics when you want added privacy, too.

You'll be able to request songs and playlists from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, and radio stations with TuneIn and iHeartRadio, or even Audible audiobooks. As well as audio content, various Alexa skills are accessible via the Echo Auto allowing you to check the news, make calls, add to your to-do list, drop in on Echo devices at home, and more.

Your paired phone can be used as a driver-friendly display to complement your Echo Auto so you can see follow navigation, see what's playing, and get handy shortcuts for favorite contacts or content.

Echo Auto isn't compatible with every car or every phone, so check out the product page and make sure it works for your setup before you buy. Once you're sure, make the most of that 50% discount while you can.