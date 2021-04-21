If you're yet to add any Alexa devices to your home, Amazon is giving you the perfect opportunity with one of the very best Amazon Echo deals returning for a limited time.

Right now, you can snag a 3rd gen Echo Dot for just $4.99 when you buy a month of Amazon Music Unlimited. That means for a total cost of $12.98 for Prime members, or $14.98 without Prime, you'll get the smart speaker worth $40 and a month of tunes to music streaming.

Perfect pairing Amazon Echo Dot with One Month of Amazon Music Unlimited The Echo Dot smart speaker is just $4.99 with 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited today! That's a total of $12.98 for Prime members or $14.98 without Prime. You'll be able to stream music from the service in seconds just by asking Alexa. $12.98 $47.98 $35 off See at Amazon

The Echo Dot and Amazon Music Unlimited service are the perfect pairing. The voice-activated smart speaker allows you to simply ask Alexa to play the music you want to hear and it will be playing within seconds. There are no ads on the music service and there are over 70 million songs that you can play on-demand.

If you like the service, you can keep paying for it at $7.99 per month for Prime members (or $9.99 without Prime), or cancel it towards the end of the month to avoid being charged. Since Amazon Music Unlimited works great on your Alexa speakers as well as iOS and Android phones, tablets, web browsers, and Fire TV devices, you may well decide to keep it and use it as your primary music streaming service.

Even though it has since been surpassed by the 4th gen Echo Dot, the 3rd-gen Echo Dot is still a great buy. It has a lower-profile, hockey puck-style design which some people still prefer and the older style still has the LED ring at the top where it is more visible when you make an inquiry or issue a command.

It's worth noting that the Echo Dot and Amazon Music Unlimited combo deal is only available to new Echo device customers meaning you can't use this deal to add yet more Alexa speakers to your home.