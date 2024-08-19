This Verizon Fios deal has some unusual perks — save big on appliances, NFL Sunday Tickets, and more

Home internet deals aren't exactly Android Central's usual domain, but since so many Verizon wireless customers bundle their phone service with Fios Internet, I take note when a good promo comes down the pipeline. For example, Fios is now offering some pretty interesting perks if you can meet the eligible requirements: sign up for the 1 Gig or 2 Gig internet plan and you'll get to choose between a free NFL Sunday Ticket (a $449 value) or $400 off select Samsung appliances at Home Depot. Yes, the perks sound a bit random, but I'm not complaining.

In addition to those handy perks described above, the 1 Gig plan comes with internet speeds of up to 940 Mbps, a four-year price guarantee, and a Wi-Fi extender for whole home coverage on Verizon Fios' 100% fiber optic network. The company will even give you a credit of up to $500 if you're trying to get out from under your existing internet provider. Join with the 2 Gig plan instead and you'll get all of the aforementioned benefits along with increased speeds of up to 2 Gbps.

The 1 Gig plan starts at $99.99 per month, but you can knock your monthly bill down to just $64.99 per month when you bundle your home internet with Auto Pay and one of Verizon's wireless plans. If you need those faster speeds, opt for the 2 Gig plan instead and pay $84.99 per month with Auto Pay and Verizon wireless service ($119.99 monthly without discounts).

The deal certainly isn't for everyone (especially if you aren't already a Verizon wireless subscriber), but if you're in the market for a new internet provider and these perks sound good to you, take advantage of this offer before it expires on September 11th.