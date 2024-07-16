The one thing that I wanted to buy this Prime Day has fallen to the price I had hoped for!

I prayed and prayed and it happened! XGIMI's best budget projector with Android TV is on sale for Prime Day festivities. Just as I had hoped, the brilliant XGIMI Halo+ smart projector is now $100 cheaper, reducing the $650 to $700 retail price to a more amicable $549 on Amazon. My budget was about $500 to $600, and with this fantastic Prime Day deal, the XGIMI Halo+ has been knocked down into an affordable price bracket for me!

As I had said in my weekly issue of Gadget Weekly, if I only buy one thing this Prime Day, it would be this Android TV projector. Why this projector in particular? There are several reasons for that.

See, I already own a respectable smart Android TV from Hisense with a Chromecast with Google TV dongle in my living room. The TV itself used to perform quite poorly, which is why I got the Google dongle to beef it up. The results made me very, very happy, and now I'd like to bring a similar Android TV experience to my bedroom. Only, there's one major problem.

XGIMI Halo+: $649.99 $549.00 at Amazon The XGIMI Halo+ smart projector comes with Android TV 10.0, boasts 700 Lumens of brightness, is equipped with Harmon Kardon speakers, and has a built-in two-hour battery. This superb smart projector is portable, performs exceedingly well, and delivers stunning 1080p picture quality. Now, thanks to this Prime Day deal, it is affordable too! This isn't even the best part. XGIMI is going to extend its Prime Day promotions beyond July 17, ending them on July 22 instead!!

Unfortunately, my tiny two-bedroom apartment has very small bedrooms, so there isn't really much space for another TV. My colleague Harish Jonnalagadda has been banging on about XGIMI and the brand's fantastic smart projectors for a while here at Android Central, so it's about darn time I listened to his sound advice. Harish has tested many XGIMI projectors and mentioned again and again that they serve wonderfully as Android TV replacements.

XGIMI's projectors are portable and have great automatic keystone correction, so I can place them at weird angles in my bedroom to accommodate the lack of space. I want the Halo+ model specifically because it comes with a built-in battery, so I don't even have to worry about a wall socket being nearby.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Just like a smart Android TV, the XGIMI Halo+ comes with an HDMI port with eARC support, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-A port. You get a Bluetooth remote control with a mic along with the XGIMI Halo+ and two 5W Harman Kardon speakers with Dolby Audio. The projector runs Android TV 10 out of the box and you can connect your Google Assitant to it for a hands-free experience.

As for the picture quality, the Halo+ outputs bright images that get as bright as 700 ISO Lumens. In his review, Harish said that the Halo+ delivers better picture quality than just about any other portable projector. It has HDR10 and a Full HD screen resolution of 1920x1080 pixels. You get a dedicated game mode with a 26.5ms latency.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The XGIMI Halo+ usually retails at $700. It isn't the cheapest projector offered by the brand, but the more affordable MoGo 2 Pro and MoGo 2 models have lower display and brightness specs. Not to mention, the cheaper models lack built-in batteries. All of these factors come into play for me, because I want something portable but also reasonably powerful and affordable.

The bottom line is that a smart projector is a clever solution if you're in a predicament like me. Tight spaces don't mean you have to forgo a TV. Just get an Android TV projector! If you get one on sale, it might even cost less than the price of a traditional TV.