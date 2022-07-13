These Prime Day smart home deals helped me outfit my new house

The second half of Prime Day 2022 is starting to wind down, but that hasn't stopped us from looking for more deals to enjoy. As opposed to years past, I'm in a unique position to actually buy a few more things due to the fact that my wife and I are in the process of moving from our current apartment. Knowing how I am, my wife gave me the go-ahead to outfit our new home with a slew of products and devices to make things a bit smarter.

However, instead of being able to go for the "best of the best" across the board, the purchases had to be a bit more calculated than normal. This is because we're still renting, just moving from an apartment to a single-family home. With this in mind, discussions were had with my new landlord who wanted to ensure that I wasn't just going to be drilling holes everywhere and anywhere just for the heck of it.

So here are the various smart home deals that I actually took advantage of for Prime Day, all of which are still available at the time of this writing.

Starting with internet

Easily the most important aspect of moving, for me at least, is having fast internet. Switching over to a different provider wasn't as much of a pain as I had anticipated, as I was still able to opt for Gigabit internet. This is a big upgrade, as those kinds of internet speeds weren't possible. But it also means that my two-year-old eero mesh Wi-Fi system is in need of an upgrade.

After conferring with some of the writers here at Android Central, I ended up opting for the eero Pro 6E. Now, my new home is actually a bit smaller than the apartment, but I wanted to make sure that every nook and cranny of the house (and the back porch) are covered in a solid internet connection so my wife and I can take full advantage of the faster internet speeds. There's no doubt that the Pro 6E is probably overkill for the size of the new abode, but it gives me a bit of "future-proofing" that I always enjoy.

As you'll see throughout, I decided to go with Google Assistant as opposed to Amazon Alexa for my home assistant needs. The most obvious alternative to the Pro 6E would have been the Nest Wi-Fi, but I've thoroughly enjoyed the "old" eero Wi-Fi, so I just opted to stick with what I know. It also helps that Prime Day brought the price down by $200 (opens in new tab) for the Pro 6E.

(opens in new tab) eero Pro 6E Mesh Wi-Fi System: $499 $299 at Amazon (opens in new tab) As the name implies, the eero Pro 6E supports Wi-Fi 6E devices, while also being the fastest network system that eero has to offer. You can connect more than 100 devices, which is important to some, and there's even a built-in Zigbee hub for other smart home devices.

Google Assistant everywhere

For one reason or another, I have just found to enjoy the Google Assistant ecosystem of products more than others. Setting things up is extremely easy thanks to the Google Home app, and it's far more reliable than what I've experienced with Apple HomeKit devices. Of course, it helps that Google Assistant is arguably more reliable with its responses.

Plus, Google has already confirmed that many of the devices in its current lineup of smart home products will be updated to support Matter, whenever that is. Because of that, going with Assistant for managing my smart home was pretty much a no-brainer. But in order to properly get things set up to my liking, it was time to upgrade some smart displays.

(opens in new tab) Google Nest Hub Max: $229.99 $169.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) The Nest Hub Max is perfect for checking recipes, answering the doorbell, or just wanting to pump some tunes while cleaning. And what better way to control your smart home than by saving $60 in the process.

(opens in new tab) Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen): $99.99 $54.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Of course the Nest Hub Max is a bit too large for some, but if you want much of the same great functionality in a smaller form-factor, the Nest Hub is the way to go.

Naturally, the home of the Nest Hub Max will be in the kitchen, as we have plenty of countertop space, and it will be easy to pull up various keto-friendly recipes for dinner. The Nest Hub (2nd Gen) is a personal pick, being placed in my home office so I can keep an eye on the different security cameras, mess around with lights, and look to see who's at the door.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Smart Clock (2nd Gen): $69.99 $49.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Speaking of smaller footprints, it doesn't get much smaller than the Lenovo Smart Clock (2nd Gen). This smart display is perfect for the nightstand, as I can turn off my smart lights and set the necessary alarms before trying to get some sleep.

(opens in new tab) Google Nest Audio: $99.99 $59.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) The Nest Audio may not be quite as powerful as the old Google Home Max, but when you pair two of these together, it gets pretty close.

Over the past few years, I've slowly started to move away from relying on my smartphone for alarms and instead used the original Lenovo Smart Clock. Now seemed like the perfect time to upgrade to the 2nd-generation Lenovo Smart Clock, as it's small enough to throw on my nightstand. And as for the Nest Audio, this is going in my office alongside one that I've had since launch. Once I get everything set up, these will act as the speakers for my Hisense Google TV-powered TV, along with giving me some great speakers to fill the room with music.

Adding some extra smarts

If there's something you should know about me, it's the fact that the only thing I'm more addicted to than smartphones, tablets, and Chromebooks is smart home lighting. It's an absolute necessity wherever I live, even if it's just something as simple as adding a light strip to the back of my desk or a smart plug to a lamp. So naturally, moving into the new home is essentially a creative blank slate, which is perfect for me to tinker around with different lighting solutions.

(opens in new tab) Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Smart Bulb (3-pack): $134.99 $75.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) I'm a sucker for smart lights, and this Prime Day deal for a three-pack of Hue Color Smart Bulbs is just incredible. The only problem is deciding whether to buy two of these before the deal is gone.

(opens in new tab) Kasa Smart Plug (4-pack): $29.99 $22.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If there are things around the your home that you want to control from Assistant or your phone, but can't just change it out completely, smart plugs are the way to go.

(opens in new tab) Nanoleaf Essentials Smart Lightstrip Starter Kit: $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Accent lighting is everything, and there are few things as nice as having lights reflect from the back of your desk. Nanoleaf's Essential Smart Lightstrip Starter Kit is on sale for $15 off, and even includes a dedicated remote.

Increased security

Without going too deep into details, my wife's job as a restaurant manager means that there are times when she comes home super late. At which point, I'm probably sprawled out on the couch or curled up in bed, and while we aren't moving to a bad neighborhood, there's something to be said about an added sense of security. It's one area that I'm a bit of a n00b in, so I just played it safe and stuck with Google's various security products to integrate with the aforementioned Nest Hub Max and Nest Hub.

(opens in new tab) Google Nest Doorbell (Battery): $179.99 $119.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) As someone who can't install a traditional Nest Doorbell, the Nest Doorbell (Battery) is perfect for seeing who's at the door. It's also a great way to deter people from knocking, which can be a bit jarring for some. And you can save $60 on it for Prime Day.

(opens in new tab) Anti-Theft (No Drill) Mount for Nest Doorbell: $22.99 $18.39 at Amazon (opens in new tab) When it comes to mounting the Nest Doorbell, you could use ultra-sticky adhesive strips. But those will wear out over time, whereas this anti-theft mount for the Nest Doorbell just sticks onto the door itself and doesn't interfere with anything.

One thing I wanted to point out here is when it comes to outfitting a smart home for renters, it's not an impossible task. Communication with the property owner is key, but chances are you won't be able to just wire up something like the "regular" Nest Doorbell. Thankfully, the Nest Doorbell Battery fits the bill quite nicely, and in an effort to reduce the number of holes, the above anti-theft mount (opens in new tab) for the Nest Doorbell simply attaches to your door without interfering with the lock.

(opens in new tab) Nest Cam Battery (2-pack): $329.99 $239.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) It wouldn't be much of a security system if I only had one camera. So this two-pack of Nest Cams is perfect to put on opposite corners of the house.

And a present for the Wife

As someone who was just married in November of last year, I'm still navigating the ins and outs of marriage and attempting to have a successful marriage. That being said, our new home gives my wife a room of her own for her various photography projects or just a place for her to relax and crochet. But she's not the type who likes to just sit in silence, so after seeing the Fire TV 4-Series was available for just $200 (opens in new tab), it ended up being my first Prime Day 2022 purchase. As for the Chromecast with Google TV, it's just an experiment to see if it's an interface that she'll enjoy, and if not, it'll end up getting plugged into our primary TV in the living room.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV 4-Series (43-inches): $369.99 $199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Whether you're looking for a spare TV or not, it's hard to say no to a 4K TV for $200. Amazon's Fire TV handles your streaming needs, and the included Alexa Voice Remote is pretty darn powerful in its own right.