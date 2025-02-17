Need more storage? Samsung's portable T7 SSD is nearly 50% OFF during Amazon's Presidents' Day sale

New devices are great and all, but sometimes you just need an epic storage deal to make your existing tech even better. Case in point: Samsung's popular T7 SSD (with 2TB of storage) is currently chilling with a whopping 48% discount at Amazon - making the external hard drive a no-brainer if you want your Android devices to live up to their max potential no matter where you are.

This SSD deal is simply the latest in a long line of outstanding offers that we've seen during Amazon's Presidents' Day sale, where everything from flagship phones to Samsung tablets are receiving historic discounts to rival Black Friday or Prime Day.

Samsung T7 Portable SSD (2TB): $269.99 $139.99 at Amazon Pick up Samsung's portable T7 SSD during Amazon's Presidents' Day sale and you'll score an epic 48% discount, knocking the price of the hard drive down to only $139.99. Perfect for students and gamers alike, this T7 comes with 2TB of storage, a durable build, and transfer speeds of up to 1,050MB per second.

✅Recommended if: you need a portable storage solution that you can easily throw into your pocket or handbag.

❌Skip this deal if: you need more than 2TB of storage; you're looking for a comprehensive storage solution for your home office or media library (one of the best NAS servers for home might be a better choice, if so).

Whether you're a student, filmmaker, or avid gamer, the Samsung T7 is an awesome choice if you regularly need storage while you're out and about. The hard drive can be easily slipped into a pocket or thrown into a backpack, and thanks to the sturdy, shock-resistant construction (tested for drops of up to six feet), you won't need to worry about losing your precious files if the SSD takes a little spill.

This version of the Samsung T7 comes with 2TB of storage, plus you get write speeds of up to 1,050MB/s and the ability to record video in 4K Ultra HD directly to the hard drive. There are plenty of options out there if you need more than 2TB, but if that's your Goldilocks zone and you're trying to save a little cash this week, it's a Presidents' Day deal that shouldn't be missed.