Nanoleaf what? Govee wall light panels are much better, and they cost a lot less

Govee is my favorite lighting brand; I used most of its products over the last two years, and they've all been great. What I like the most is that its products always deliver a good value, and they work seamlessly. I have a lot of smart lighting products in my home, and until Govee came along, it was always a hassle to integrate these products with Google Assistant or Alexa.

There are no such issues with Govee — if anything, the brand goes out of its way to give users customization options. I set up Govee with the DIY Home Assistant dashboard, and the lights even work with Elgato's Stream Deck. That brings me to the Glide Hexa Pro light panels; I got started with these nearly six months ago, and they're fantastic.

They have a 3D design that looks fabulous, and they're highly customizable. If you're looking to pick up some wall lighting, I cannot recommend these highly enough, and they're down to just $119, an $80 discount.

Govee Glide Hexa Pro Light Panels (10-Pack): $199 $119 at Amazon Govee's The Glide Hexa Pro light panels are straightforward to install, highly customizable, and the 3D lighting effect is outstanding. These are the best light panels you can get at the moment, and considering what you're paying, you are getting a great value.



The standard Glide Hexa Pro kits contains 10 panels, and Govee sent over two kits for testing. These lights are inherently easy to set up, and you can plan what configuration you intend to use in the app, and it will guide you on how to set them up on the wall. Installation is very easy — it took about 30 minutes to come up with a design and install the lights — the light panels have strong adhesive at the back (they're still attached after six months), and routing the cables that connect the panels was a breeze.

You can customize the lighting effects endlessly; Govee's mobile app has a ton of custom effects, and you can even use a music sync mode that changes the lighting dynamically according to whatever music is playing in the room. And like I said before, they integrate seamlessly with Google Assistant and Alexa.

In short, these are the only wall lighting panels you need to consider, and now that they're down to $119, you're getting a great bargain.