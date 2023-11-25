Learn how to code and save $40 with this Arduino starter kit deal

I'm a bit of a nerd. I freely admit it. I was born this way and luckily, my father was more than happy to help me tear things apart, wire things up, and fail a lot while doing it all. I encouraged the same with one of my kids who loves to be creatively destructive.

What I didn't have while growing up but wish I did, was something like an Arduino. Arduinos are really cool for anyone with a curiosity about electronics, robotics, or programming. They are an awesome way to learn for people who are serious about learning this stuff. An Ardunio may look like a Raspberry Pi, but they're very different beasts.

The best thing about an Arduino is its price. They are cheap and Black Friday deals make getting a starter kit even cheaper than usual. I dug through the internet and found what I think is the best Arduino kit for anyone who wants to get into it all — SunFounder's Ultimate Starter Kit. It's on a special Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal for just $48 at Amazon.

SunFounder Ultimate Arduino Starter Kit: $89.99 $47.99 at Amazon This is the best way to get started with the Arduino platform. It includes an Arduino Uno board and all the components you need both basic and advanced projects, as well as access to a comprehensive online tutorial course. If you know someone who wants to delve into electronics or development, saving $40 makes it the right time to buy.

SunFounder is a very well-known brand in the maker space and I've tried several of their project kits. Here you get everything needed to jump in and start — An Arduino Uno board, a breadboard for easy connections and prototyping, sensors, actuators, and even a chassis for an Arduino-powered robot.

More importantly, access to a comprehensive online beginners course is also here. It starts with the very basics and slowly introduces more advanced topics for a well-rounded introduction to electronics, robotics, and software development.

Arduino is a little more geeky than a Raspberry Pi, but it's a logical next step for some. Anyone with an interest or passion for coding can learn C++, a very difficult programming language, in a fun and engaging way. Once you have a handle on how it all works, you can do some really amazing and practical things.

You don't have to work for a tech giant to help build the Internet of Things. Do it from home with an Arduino, and have a lot of fun while learning.