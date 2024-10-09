Ditch your Sonos Amp — the WiiM Amp does a better job, and it costs just a third as much

I'm obsessed with multi-room audio; I have a lot of speakers in the house, and instead of buying Bluetooth-enabled products, I decided to add streaming dongles instead. I used Chromecast Audio in the past, but they haven't been available for a while now, and these days, I use WiiM's solutions.

Basically, the WiiM Amp is a network streamer that unlocks a suite of use cases. It has a built-in amplifier, making it a decent choice to connect to passive speakers — up to 60W each channel — and you have subwoofer out. With HDMI ARC, USB, optical, and Ethernet, you get everything you need to hook up your audio gear and connect it to your TV.

The best part is that it integrates with Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, DLNA, Chromecast, AirPlay 2, and Alexa Cast, so regardless of what streaming platform you use, you can easily connect to the device. Honestly, the Amp is one of those products that just works, and it is the bedrock of my home entertainment system. It usually costs $299, but for Prime Day, WiiM is slashing the price by 20%, so you can pick it up for just $239. That is an unbelievable value when you consider what the Amp can do.

WiiM Amp Streaming Amplifier: $299 $239 at Amazon The WiiM Amp has all the features you'd ever need in a network amp, and it combines standout audio with an elegant design. If you need an easy way to connect speakers to turntables and your TV, this is the way to go.

✅Recommended if: You want a network streaming amp with incredible sound and plenty of connectivity.

❌Skip this deal if: You need headphone out.

Setting up the Amp is about as easy as it gets, and the mobile interface has a polished design. The design of the Amp itself is great, and it looks minimalist. The built-in ESS Sabre DAC is one of the best in this category, and while the connectivity is decent in its own right, you're buying this device for the sound — it does a magnificent job in this regard.

The tight integration with all streaming protocols also gives the Amp a distinct edge. You get Alexa and Google Assistant control as well, and there's a remote that you can use to control the device. If you don't need all the features and want a puck-sized device, the WiiM Mini is a better option, and that is down to $75 right now. The WiiM Pro is a decent middle ground if you want better sound, and it's available for just $119.

But if you want a high-quality amp with terrific sound that doubles as a network streamer, the WiiM Amp is the obvious choice — particularly at $239.