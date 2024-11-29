Ditch the dumb lock and upgrade to this Yale smart lock for 21% OFF for Black Friday

Black Friday smart home deals are really heating up right now, including some keyless lock options that can launch your home security into the 21st century. For a limited time, Amazon has cut 21% off the price of the Yale Security Assure Lock 2, a WiFi-equipped keypad lock that comes with a backup key. This lock makes it easy to use either the keypad or mobile app to lock and unlock the door, so you can grant access to friends and family from anywhere—whether you pass along the code or just need to unlock the door for someone from afar.

The Yale Security Assure Lock 2 also lets you create temporary codes, easily change your access code, or you can use the Auto-Unlock feature to have the door automatically unlock as you approach it.

Yale Security Assure Lock 2 with WiFi: $239.99 $189.98 at Amazon for Black Friday Yale makes some of the best smart locks on the market, and the Assure Lock 2 is no exception. If you were considering upgrading your lock to a more modern option, this 21% discount will get you $55 off the normal purchase price for a certifiably good deal. Add in useful features like the auto-sensing unlock, temporary access codes, and mobile locking and unlocking, and you're looking at a pretty good smart lock option for just a little over $200.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a keyless smart lock that's compatible with Apple Watch and a wide range of other devices; you want something that comes with a backup key, just in case; you want an auto-sensing option that will open when you come into the vicinity.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd rather buy a smart lock with a biometric reader; you prefer a model with scattered keypad entry points for an extra layer of security; you don't need WiFi and would rather downgrade to the WiFi-less model.

The Yale Assure Lock 2 offers a great keyless smart lock solution for just about any door, featuring useful security upgrades like two-factor authentication, access control via the mobile Yale Access App, and voice assistant capabilities. Installation is also super easy, and only requires the use of a screwdriver.

When comparing the Yale Assure Lock 2 to other options, we see that it offers a good balance of overall value and security features, although you can find higher-end models that include biometric readers and other even better security upgrades.