Now's your chance to catch 'em all with Samsung's Pokémon-themed accessories

What you need to know

Samsung has launched new Pokémon-themed accessories for its smartphones and wearables.

The accessories include a Poké Ball case for the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and new Galaxy Watch bands.

Samsung previously launched Pokémon accessories in its home country earlier this year.

Samsung has also begun selling Star Wars holiday-themed accessories.

If you're bummed about missing out on Samsung's Pokémon-themed accessories earlier this year, you'll soon have an opportunity to grab some.

Samsung announced this week that it is launching a set of Pokémon accessories for a few of its devices. The most interesting of the bunch might be the Poké Ball charging case for the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. It includes a cutout that can fit the charging case for some of Samsung's other earbuds, like the Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Buds Live. There's also a lanyard, so it's easy to carry around.

And while there are plenty of great Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases, Samsung is selling a Pokémon case for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 that includes a ring for better grip. There's also a Poké Ball watch band for the Galaxy Watch 5, although it can also fit last year's model as well.

If you recall, Samsung sold a few Pokémon accessories in South Korea earlier this year, which included a Pokédex pouch, Pikachu keychain, Galaxy Z Flip 3 case, and a Poké Ball stand. The Poké Ball case was also sold in the country, but those accessories were not initially sold outside South Korea.

According to The Verge, Samsung will sell these new accessories globally, and they will be available in limited quantities from December 26. The Poké Ball case and watch straps will retail for $39.99, while the phone case will cost $49.99.

(Image credit: Samsung)

In addition to the Pokémon accessories, Samsung is also selling a collection of holiday-themed Star Wars accessories. This includes cases, straps, and bands for Samsung's wireless earbuds, Galaxy Watch, and the Galaxy Z Flip 4. You can purchase these individually or in a bundle pack that retails for $149.99.

