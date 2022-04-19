Samsung is launching a Galaxy Z Flip 3 Pokémon Edition and we want it so badly

What you need to know

Samsung is preparing to launch a Pokémon Edition of the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

The phone may include a Pikachu cover set, Pokéball stand, Pokédex pouch, a keychain, and more.

The device will fully launch on April 25 and appears to only be available in South Korea.

Pokémon fans, get your Pokéballs wallets ready, because Samsung is gearing up to release a special edition of the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The company teased the upcoming Pokémon Edition foldable with a full launch expected on April 25.

From the looks of it (per Engadget), the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Pokémon Edition will come in a special box that holds not only the phone but a handful of Pokémon-related accessories. That includes a clear cover set with Pikachu stickers, a Pokéball stand, a Pikachu tail keychain, a custom pack of Pokémon "cards," and a Pokédex-style pouch. It will also feature exclusive themes, ringtones, and wallpapers.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is one of our favorite foldables, mainly due to its simple, yet stylish and compact design. Samsung has banked on this and a cheaper price point to target the device at the younger generation, even partnering up with clothing brands to promote the phone. It's also the featured smartphone as part of Samsung's new #YouMake campaign, which lets buyers customize the device through its Bespoke Studio. This makes the Galaxy Z Flip 3 the perfect device for a Pokémon collaboration and one that we hope to get our hands on.

Unfortunately, that might not be so easy, as this special edition of one of the best foldable phones will likely only sell in Korea. So far, Samsung has yet to reveal the price tag either, but as per the countdown on Samsung's South Korean website, we should learn more about the bundle on April 25.

Now we just need to give the Galaxy Z Fold 3 the same treatment but with a Pokédex-style cover set, which would make it perfect for Pokémon Go sessions with friends.