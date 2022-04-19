Samsung's #YouMake campaign is not the Moto Maker revival you've been looking for

What you need to know

Following its debut at CES 2022, Samsung's #YouMake campaign is now live.

The new program allows you to customize a wide range of Samsung products, from smartphones to refrigerators.

It will be launched in eight countries next month before being expanded globally.

Samsung has finally launched its answer to Motorola's Moto Maker program, allowing you to create a custom design for eligible Samsung products such as smartphones, refrigerators, TVs, and wearables.

First unveiled at CES 2022, the #YouMake campaign now has a dedicated page on Samsung's website where you can choose your own style for a Samsung-branded product that you want to buy. According to Samsung's press release, the new project aims to enable "users around the world to reflect their evolving lifestyles across their devices."

The hub offers various color and style combinations that you can use to personalize supported products. These include some of the best Samsung phones, such as the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition.

You can also customize a broad range of electronics and appliances, including the Galaxy Watch 4 Bespoke Edition, Bespoke Refrigerators, The Frame, The Freestyle, and the Samsung Smart Monitor M8.

"It expands Samsung’s Bespoke vision beyond home appliances and brings it to life in the company’s smartphones and large-screen devices," Samsung said. "The #YouMake platform offers a better way of personalization and connectivity through a customized control enabled by SmartThings IoT solutions."

The new campaign builds on Samsung's existing customization options, which began last year with the release of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition. It's no surprise, then, that the customization studio for the foldable phone has the most options.

But don't hold your breath for a Moto Maker-like experience. The Galaxy Watch 4, for example, only allows you to pick the size and band color you want. You will then be taken to the product page prior to checkout.

For Samsung's appliances, you'll see personalization styles that complement the aesthetics of your home.

The campaign will be available in 8 countries beginning next month, including the United States, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, the United Kingdom, and South Korea. After that, Samsung will roll out the program to more countries globally in the second half of 2022.