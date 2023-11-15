Finally! Our favorite wireless headphones get a record discount during Walmart's Black Friday sale
It's about time!
It took a long time, but Black Friday 2023 is finally giving us the Sony WH-1000XM5 deal we've been waiting for. Although many big retailers have launched discounts on the headphones over the past few weeks, Walmart is currently the winner with a sweet $82 price drop during their early Black Friday sale.
Despite the fact that these wireless headphones have been on store shelves since Summer 2022, this is the first time that we've ever seen such a serious discount. As we detail in our Sony XM5 review, these cans use the QN1 chipset to provide unrivalled noise cancellation and audio quality, plus you get up to 30 hours of battery life and expansive app support with 10 EQ presets (not to mention the ability to customize your own sound signature). It's unlikely that we'll see many Sony WH-1000XM5 Black Friday deals top this discount, so if you've had your eyes on these headphones for a while, now's the time to buy.
The Sony WH-1000XM5 are cheaper than they've ever been at Walmart
Sony WH-1000XM5:
$399.99 $317.99 at Walmart
Days ahead of Black Friday, Walmart is knocking $82 off the Sony WH-1000XM5, our top recommendation for the best wireless headphones that money can buy. This is the largest discount that the XM5 have ever received, so don't wait too long to make your move.
Price tracker: Best Buy - $329.99 | Amazon - $328
What about the Sony WH-1000XM4?
Sony WH-1000XM4:
$349.99 $244.99 at Walmart
It's also worth noting that the WH-1000XM4, Sony's last-gen headphones, are not that different from the XM5. Despite a minor downgrade in battery life and hardware, the XM4 nevertheless remain one of the best options around, and best of all, they typically sell for much less than their next-gen sibling.
Walmart, for example, is selling these headphones for just $245 during their Black Friday sale. If you don't need the most-innovative headphones on the market, the XM4 are the next best thing.
Price tracker: Amazon - $264.99 | Best Buy - $264.99
