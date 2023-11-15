Finally! Our favorite wireless headphones get a record discount during Walmart's Black Friday sale

It took a long time, but Black Friday 2023 is finally giving us the Sony WH-1000XM5 deal we've been waiting for. Although many big retailers have launched discounts on the headphones over the past few weeks, Walmart is currently the winner with a sweet $82 price drop during their early Black Friday sale.

Despite the fact that these wireless headphones have been on store shelves since Summer 2022, this is the first time that we've ever seen such a serious discount. As we detail in our Sony XM5 review, these cans use the QN1 chipset to provide unrivalled noise cancellation and audio quality, plus you get up to 30 hours of battery life and expansive app support with 10 EQ presets (not to mention the ability to customize your own sound signature). It's unlikely that we'll see many Sony WH-1000XM5 Black Friday deals top this discount, so if you've had your eyes on these headphones for a while, now's the time to buy.

Sony WH-1000XM5: $399.99 $317.99 at Walmart Days ahead of Black Friday, Walmart is knocking $82 off the Sony WH-1000XM5, our top recommendation for the best wireless headphones that money can buy. This is the largest discount that the XM5 have ever received, so don't wait too long to make your move.

What about the Sony WH-1000XM4?