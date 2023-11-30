What??! Our favorite wireless earbuds just crashed to a record low price, days after Black Friday

The Black Friday sales are long gone, but I just discovered a Jabra Elite 10 earbuds deal that must've slipped past the radar. Grab a pair of these wireless earbuds from Amazon today and you'll save a whopping 20% on your purchase. That's the biggest discount that the Jabra Elite 10 have ever received, almost a full week after Black Friday. Whether you're shopping for yourself or ticking items off a holiday wish list, this is a pretty sweet opportunity if you didn't find much to buy over the Black Firday/Cyber Monday weekend.

The best wireless earbuds get the best discount, just in time for holiday shopping

Jabra Elite 10: $249.99 $199.99 at Amazon Head to Amazon today and you can get a record-smashing 20% off the Jabra Elite 10, our top pick for the best wireless earbuds that money can buy today. The Elite 10 boast adaptive ANC, spatial audio support, and highly-adjustable EQ so you can get the exact sound you're looking for. Amazon is also carrying a number of sweet color options for these buds, including Cocoa (pictured), Cream, and Matte Black. It appears that other retailers are following Amazon's lead with this historic discount, so take your pick. Price comparison: Best Buy - $199.99 | Walmart - $199.99

We chose the Jabra Elite 10 as the top pick in our guide to the best wireless earbuds of 2023, and it isn't hard to see why. These buds strike the perfect balance between premium specs and bang for the buck, with adaptive active noise cancellation, a comfortable design with physical buttons, and a nice balanced sound signature with tons of customizable EQ settings in the Sound Plus app. You even get some pretty impressive spatial audio support out of the deal. As described in our 4.5/5-star review, the Jabra Elite 10 can easily stand toe to toe against the also-excellent Sony WF-1000XM5, but thanks to this historic discount, choosing Jabra's flagship buds seems like a no-brainer.