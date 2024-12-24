Surprise! A last-minute Christmas deal is dropping over 60% OFF these noise-cancelling earbuds from JBL (no kidding)

The holidays are here, and if you're looking for a last-minute purchase to sweeten the occasion, I might have just found the perfect wireless earbuds deal for you. Head to Walmart now and you can score a whopping $60.95 off the JBL Tune Beam, knocking the price of the already-affordable earbuds down to a mere $39.

Noise-cancelling earbuds at just $39

JBL Tune Beam earbuds: $99.95 $39 at Walmart Currently just shy of $40 during Walmart's Christmas sale, the Tune Beam earbuds from JBL give you some decent noise cancellation, a well-rounded sound profile with 6mm drivers and plenty of bass (customizable in the companion app), and a shockingly good 48 hours of max battery life. I'm also a fan of those little battery alert lights built into the charging case.

✅Recommended if: you want a cheap pair of wireless earbuds that won't skimp on premium features like active noise cancellation (ANC); battery life is important to you.

❌Skip this deal if: you need the best sound quality and can afford to spend a little more (might I suggest the Sony WF-1000XM5, if so?); you need features like spatial audio support and adaptive ANC.

The JBL Tune Beam won't win any awards for innovation, but you're still getting iconic JBL sound with noise cancellation, up to 48 hours of battery life, and IP54 water/dust resistance straight out of the box. All of this for 40 bucks? Yeah, it's that good. The box even comes with some replacement bud covers so you can find the size that works best for you.

Sure, you'll be missing out on some fancy features like spatial audio support and hands-free calling, but again, they're 40 bucks. Audiophiles should probably look elsewhere, but if you need a pair of simple, sturdy earbuds to take on your morning jogs, then this deal is unmissable.