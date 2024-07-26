Pixel Buds Pro 2 are rumored to have the same downside as the Pixel 9 series

What you need to know

A report claims that the Pixel Buds Pro 2 will see a slight price hike across several regions this year.

The Buds could cost $229 in the U.S., which would roughly mark a $30 increase over the original Pro edition.

Google's next pair of buds appeared early in a Spigen ad, displaying signs of slight design changes while another rumor claims its case battery could increase.

The rumor mill continues to churn potential facts about Google's Pixel Buds Pro 2, such as the latest batch speculating its market price.

Information discovered by Dealabs (French) suggests Google aims to raise the price for its next Pro model earbuds across several regions (via Android Authority). The Pixel Buds Pro 2 will supposedly cost $229 in the U.S. What's key here is that, if true, this would mark (roughly) a $30 increase over the original model.

The publication theorizes the devices will cost 249 euros in the European region and 219 pounds in the U.K. Similar to the U.S., these other regions are also rumored to gain varying price increases. That would still keep them within the price range of the rest of the best earbuds, though.

It's still unclear what the catalyst could be behind this supposed price increase for Google. However, something is certainly going on internally as the Buds appeared early in a Spigen Amazon ad. The buds appeared bulkier or taller in their case in the leaked accessory promotion. Moreover, the grills that the Pro buds feature are colored the same as the in-ear devices instead of creating separation with a black hue.

That leaked ad also seemingly confirms that Google isn't interested in changing the case's design as it still appears egg-shaped. Although, there's an interesting new cutout at the bottom of it.

Information about the buds has been kept relatively quiet, however, the device's case was spotted picking up its battery certification. It seems Google is preparing to provide a slightly larger 650mAh battery this year which would be a 30mAh increase over the original version.

This possible price increase for the Buds Pro 2 might set us on an expensive trend this year as the Pixel 9 series had its European pricing leaked. The base Pixel 9 and the Pixel 9 Pro were rumored to grab some interesting price hikes over the 8 series. Additionally, the Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold were on the highest end of that pricing spectrum.