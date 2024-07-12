European Pixel 9 series leak paints a steep hill of prices

What you need to know

A pricing leak from France seems to suggest consumers are in for higher price points this year with the Pixel 9 series.

Obtained information claims the base Pixel 9 and the Pixel 9 Pro could see slightly higher prices above the Pixel 8 counterparts.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL is rumored to top out at around $1,800 while the "Pixel 9 Pro Fold" could also see a high price.

It's worth remembering that the USD estimates are purely speculation and Google should adjust appropriately.

We're not far from Google's official Pixel 9 series debut, but a recent European rumor claims to have its pricing nailed.

Information obtained by Dealabs (French) suggests Google's upcoming flagship phone series could give consumers a steep pricing hill to climb (via GSMArena). The base Pixel 9 model will reportedly arrive in two internal storage sizes: 128GB and 256GB for 899 euros (~$980) and 999 euros (~$1,089), respectively.

The publication noted that these alleged prices are slightly higher than Google's Pixel 8. Even the Pixel 9 Pro could see a price hike as it's rumored to debut in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB options. Rumored prices for each size are 1,099 euros (~$1,198), 1,199 euros (~$1,307), and 1,329 euros (~$1,449).

Rumors regarding the other two additions to the Pixel 9 series, the "Pixel 9 Pro XL" and the "Pixel 9 Pro Fold" are as follows:

Pixel 9 Pro XL — 128GB: 1,199 euros (~$1,307)

— 128GB: 1,199 euros (~$1,307) 256GB: 1,299 euros (~$1,416)

512GB: 1,429 euros (~$1,558)

1TB: 1,689 euros (~$1,841)

Pixel 9 Pro Fold — 256GB: 1,899 euros (~$2,070)

— 256GB: 1,899 euros (~$2,070) 512GB: 2,029 euros (~$2,212)

(Image credit: Rozetked)

While the publication claims these prices could be the "standard" across Europe, U.S. consumers shouldn't take them literally — not yet. These prices aren't a one-to-one conversion between regions, and Google will likely adjust them accordingly.

Colors were also an object of discussion, with the rumor that the Basel could see Obsidian, Porcelain, Cosmo, and a Mojito (like the Bud's rumor). The 9 Pro could see Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, and Pink for its 128GB and 256GB variants while the 512GB could grab Obsidian and Hazel.

The recently rumored Pixel 9 Pro XL might see Obsidian, Hazel, and Porcelain for its 128GB and 512GB variants. The 1TB might only grab Obsidian, while the middle size sees the addition of pink. Lastly, the Fold successor may only grab two options: Obsidian and Porcelain.

Google is seemingly preparing for an interesting expansion of its flagship phone line as, in May, the entire series leaked in a set of live photos. The base model may sport a 6.2-inch display, while the Pro offers a 6.3-inch display and a 6.7-inch screen for the 9 XL. Another notable design choice is that the device will reportedly switch between matte and glossy finishes on the back panel.

Moreover, the recent string of alleged colorways doubles down on what we've heard previously. It seems that what was formerly known as "Rose" has turned into "pink" here in July. There's not much wait time ahead of us as Google started emailing users about an earlier hardware event, set for August 13.