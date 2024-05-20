Supposed Pixel 9 series color options leak alongside wallpaper teasers

What you need to know

Rumors suggest the base Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pro XL will see four colorways during launch later this year.

The higher-end devices may offer Hazel, Obsidian, Porcelain, and Rose options.

Leaks about the Pixel 9's wallpapers surfaced, with those stating Google is opting for a "Swirling Petals" theme.

The hype builds around Google's Pixel 9 series, and we see some rumors surrounding potential colorways.

Speculation stems from Android Authority who suggest the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL will share four colorways. Both higher-end devices will feature a Hazel, Obsidian, Porcelain, and Rose option. The rumors continue to the base model, which suggests that its four options could be the following: Jade, Obsidian, Peony, and Porcelain.

The next iteration of the Pixel Fold, rumored to go by the "Pixel 9 Pro Fold" moniker, might only have two colorways. The publication states the next foldable could see Obsidian and "gold" (Porcelain) options once it launches.

It's worth noting that these are reportedly the color "codenames," so there's a chance we might see something different later this year.

Leaks continue with the publication citing a Google insider for spilling the details about the Pixel 9's exclusive wallpapers. Supposedly, the series will sport a "Swirling Petal" theme. The backgrounds may represent "abstract florals" with a "swirling display."

If you want to download them, you can do so from Android Authority directly.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The latest round of Pixel 9 rumors arrives one week after the entire series was leaked in live photos. Hours before I/O 2024, we were given a good look at the series' potential changes, like the camera lens, which doesn't stretch the span of the back panel. Leaked specs purported that the Pixel 9 could see a 6.2-inch display. The Pixel 9 Pro may see a 6.3-inch while the Pro XL could land at 6.7 inches.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It also seems Google will swap between matte and glossy finishes for the series. The different finishes may reportedly affect the rear camera visor and panel. We're expecting the 9 series to be powered by the new Tensor G4, as well.

Elsewhere, in April, it was rumored that the "Fold 2" could become the "Pixel 9 Pro Fold." The running theory is that the name change allows Google to bring the foldable into a more "flagship-level" space. Additionally, the device would (ideally) make its debut later this fall alongside the rest of the Pixel 9 series.

Internally, 16GB RAM and 256GB of storage are rumored for the foldable.