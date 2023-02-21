Best thin cases for Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 2023

A phone cover is one of the most fundamental accessories to buy for your S23 Ultra. Since it's quite a big phone as is, a thin case is better suited for your top-of-the-line Android device. There are plenty of robust thin covers readily available for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. We've rounded off all the best options right here for you to browse through.

Get one of these sleek covers for your S23 Ultra

Incipio Duo for Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Scarlet Red, Black, Midnight Navy Incipio puts recycled materials to good use in the making of the Duo case for the S23 Ultra. This compact case has a super grippy feel to it and an antimicrobial coating on top. It also safeguards your flagship device from 12ft falls and limits damage from every angle without bulking up your S23 Ultra. Thinborne Aramid Fiber Case for Galaxy S23 Ultra View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Carbon Black Thinborne is the Caseborne spinoff that you didn't know you needed. This thin case for the S23 Ultra is made of rugged aramid fiber, so it's extremely sturdy but hardly weighs a thing. The camera unit is reinforced for added security, but the entire case measures only 0.03 inches thick. Spigen Cryo Armor for Galaxy S23 Ultra View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Matte Black Spigen's Cryo Armor has a cool hexagonal pattern on the back. This isn't just for the aesthetics — though it does look incredibly slick. Your Galaxy S23 Ultra stays safe and secure within this sleek and sturdy cover and the design keeps it cool as well. Caseology Nano Pop for Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Blueberry Navy, Avo Green, Black Sesame We here at Android Central are big fans of the Caseology Nano Pop series. Not only does it look great on every single phone, but this case is also consistently durable and long-lasting, not to mention affordable as well. This is a failsafe pick for your Galaxy S23 Ultra. (opens in new tab) CASETiFY Impact Case for Galaxy S23 Ultra From $65 at CASETiFY (opens in new tab) Colors: 2000+ designs CASETiFY's Impact Case has a strongly reinforced bumper frame that absorbs shocks really well, keeping your S23 Ultra intact from drops that are up to 8.2ft high. The brand uses around 60% recycled materials, making it very eco-friendly. TOCOL Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Case Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Black, Green, Purple TOCOL's S23 Ultra case is so thin, it only measures 0.05mm in width. It has a reinforced rubber frame with grippy sides and you also get two TPU screen guards in the box. Available in three shades, the back of every colorway is translucent so you can admire your phone in all of its premium glory.

These cases don't bulk up your S23 Ultra

There is absolutely no shortage of incredible S23 Ultra cases out there, but some of them can be a bit too thick for everyday use. If you don't like bulky phone covers, a thin case is the way to go. Don't worry, the number of awesome thin cases for the S23 Ultra isn't less either, even if it is a niche in the larger market.

The Incipio Duo looks fabulous on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. This stylish slim case has a wonderfully grippy texture all around. You can easily use all the wireless charging features of your phone since the case is so compact. The antimicrobial layer on top kills germs and the raised bezels add 12ft drop protection.

Need something unique? The Spigen Cryo Armor looks very different from the slew of sleek covers out there. Its hexagonal pattern keeps the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra cool as it allows better airflow. The insides are designed cleverly with air gaps for better impact absorption and the case meets the military standard of drop protection.

Once you're done picking a nice case, grab a screen protector for your S23 Ultra if you don't have one already. Not even the most heavy-duty covers can protect your screen from cracking sometimes.