Best thin cases for Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus 2023

Of all the phones in the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, the S23 Plus is the most sensible of the lot. It has just the right specs, dimensions, and price. If you're a proud owner of this Samsung phone, a protective cover is a basic accessory that you cannot skip. The well-being of your S23 doesn't require a rugged case though. You can maintain its condition with the right thin case, as long as it's got solid defenses. Lucky for you, this collection caters to those exact demands.

Slim cases for your Galaxy S23 Plus

Case-Mate Pelican Ranger for Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Black, Clear Case-Mate's hardy Pelican Ranger case for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is a sleek, inky black number with a matte finish. It touts military-grade drop protection, raised edges around the cameras, and grippy sides. The scratchproof coating on top keeps the S23+ case looking shiny and new. (opens in new tab) CASETiFY Impact Case for Galaxy S23 Plus From $65 at CASETiFY (opens in new tab) Colors: Over 2000 patterns and colors Slap on a cat meme or see-through doodles on the back of your S23 Plus while encasing it in a thin, shock-proof layer. CASETiFY's Impact Case does that and it's available in thousands of designs. You can even choose the color of the borders for every pattern. MYBAT PRO Mood Series for Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Holographic Leopard, Potpourri, Multi Color Daisy, Zebra The unique MYBAT PRO Mood Series for the Galaxy S23 Plus comes in four distinct patterns, two of which are holographic in nature. Each of these covers is lightweight and compact by design with bezels jutting out around the cameras and the display for shock resistance. Caseology Parallax for Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Midnight Green, Burgundy, Matte Black The immortal Caseology Parallax lives on and continues to provide a mix of luxury and functionality at a great price. Available in three elegant colors, this lightweight Samsung Galaxy S23+ case mixes textures in a way that is aesthetically pleasing and adds grip at the same time. Let's also not forget that is sports military-grade drop protection. Speck Presidio2 Grip Case for Galaxy S23 Plus View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Charcoal, Black, Coastal Blue Prone to dropping your phone? That won't happen with the Speck Presidio2 Grip Case for the Galaxy S23+ in your hand. The case has plenty of friction thanks to its textured back and sides, so slips and falls are highly unlikely. This sleek cover also kills germs and withstands drops from 13ft. Although the hues are fairly basic, the accented buttons give it a dash of spice. Spigen Liquid Air for Galaxy S23 Plus View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Matte Black, Abyss Green The classic Spigen Liquid Air is the ideal "little black case" for your Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus. It glides on the Samsung phone like a glove and looks fantastic. The texture adds a lot of grip and the case is pretty sturdy despite its low profile. Crave Dual Guard for Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Red, Aqua, Berry, Black, Blush, Forest Green, Lilac, Navy, Slate As the name suggests, the Crave Dual Guard for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus consists of two layers for better impact absorption. You get to choose from a mix of bright, light, and dark colors. This TPU case is slim but robust, with tactile buttons, and an anti-slip design engraved all over. Ringke Onyx for Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Colors: Deep Purple, Dark Green, Black Ringke takes textural designs one step further with its unique sandpaper-like Onyx case for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus. Available in three dark and alluring shades, the Ringke Onyx is one of the thinnest cases around. There are holes for a phone strap and the brand promises military-grade drop protection. ESR Boost Kickstand Case for Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Clear, Black ESR's Boost Kickstand Case for the S23+ comes with air gaps in all four corners to meet the military standard of shock absorption in phone cases. The strong PC material improves its sturdiness, coupled with raised edges all around for the best drop protection. You also get a very tiny kickstand that works in both portrait and landscape orientations.

Watch your Galaxy S23 Plus's waistline

While thin cases do not provide heavy-duty protection, they do provide more than enough durability for your average Joe. All of these lovely thin cases are great for your Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and boast similar features, more or less. Pick any one that catches your eye and you'll be all set.

Feeling lost? The basic black Case-Mate Pelican Ranger is easy on the eyes and checks all the right boxes. You can use the S23 Plus's wireless charging features without a glitch and impressively, the cover can withstand falls from a stunning 15ft height.

Looking for something bright and different? The holographic coat of paint on the MYBAT PRO Mood Series is sure to scratch that itch of yours. On the other hand, if you want a more mature look, go for the evergreen Caseology Parallax for your Samsung phone. In all of its durable and elegant glory, the Parallax case is one of the best cases for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus.