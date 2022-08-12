Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 chargers 2022

Samsung's fancy-schmancy Galaxy Z Flip 4 is here in all its flipping and folding, multi-colored glory. While there are no drastic upgrades, the battery and charging front is definitely much better this time around. You can juice up your Z Flip 4's 3,700mAh cell at 25W wired, and 10W wireless charging speeds, with the right charger in hand.

That's where we come in. You don't need to worry about compatibility and all that jazz because we've rounded up the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 chargers for you right here.

Power up your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung 25W Super Fast Charging USB-C Charger
Default choice Samsung's own 25W Super Fast Charging USB-C Charger is one of the best Type-C chargers for anyone, making it a no-brainer for the cool new flippable Galaxy phone. You easily get the top wired charging rate for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, and the wall charger on its own is delightfully cheap. Anker Nano II 65W
Versatile and speedy Anker works literal magic into its charging products, and the Anker Nano II 65W is no exception. You'll get the highest charging speed on your Galaxy Z Flip 4 and various other devices, including laptops! It has two Type-C and one USB-A port, Power IQ tech for smart energy management, and prongs that tuck away when you're done charging. Voltme Revo 30W USB-C USB-A GaN charger
Small but mighty Voltme's Revo 30W USB-C GaN charger is positively tiny, and it has foldable prongs too, making it incredibly portable. Just like the Anker Nano II, it's made of gallium nitride for better efficiency, and has a designated V-Dynamic chip for smart power management. You get one USB-A and USB-C port each, along with fast charging profiles for the Z Flip 4, iPhones, Pixels, and more. Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Single (2022)
Wireless power Do away with cables and cords with the minimalist Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Single (2022). This square pad can top up your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 at 10W wirelessly, which is the highest possible output over the air. You do need to connect the wireless charger pad itself with a wall charger that has PD 3.0 and QC 3.0 to squeeze out that 15W speed. Mophie Snap+ Juice Pack Mini
Convenience in your pocket The Mophie Snap+ Juice Pack Mini sports a decent 5,000 milli amps within, ready to charge your Z Flip 4 a little more than once on the go. Just like your baby foldable, the Snap+ Juice Pack Mini has a small footprint. Interestingly, it also comes with a small magnetic ring that can be attached to your phone using an adhesive. Once on, you just plop the little wireless portable charger on to your Z Flip 4 magnetically. Samsung Super Fast 25W Portable Wireless Charger
Larger charger If you need more than 5,000mAh in a portable form factor, the Samsung Super Fast 25W Portable Wireless Charger is the better option. You get a higher 10,000mAh capacity, although it is much larger is size. Not only do you get 10W charging wirelessly, but the Samsung battery pack can also juice up your Z Flip 4 at the max 25W wired fast charging speed.

You may or may not have noticed that many of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 chargers overlap with the best Galaxy Z Fold 4 chargers. This is because the smaller Samsung foldable touts the same 25W charging speed. The Z Flip 4 also requires the same Super Fast Charging specification to receive that fast 25W power output.

Unlike the Z Fold 4, the Z Flip 4 supports slower 10W wireless charging. However, you still need Samsung's propriety Fast Wireless Charging feature in your charger of choice. To add to that, the wireless charger also needs to be hooked up to the right wall charger that has PD 3.0 and QC 3.0.

The quickest and cheapest charging solution for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available in many forms. Samsung's old but reliable 25W USB-C brick is affordable and an excellent choice by default. If you want to get more use out of your Z Flip 4 charger though, consider upgrading to a multi-port GaN charger from Anker or Voltme instead.

Wireless charging is convenient enough, but even more so when incorporated into a portable battery pack. Meet the modest Mophie Snap+ Juice Pack Mini. I have used plenty of Mophie's wireless charging products and vouch for them based on my hands-on experience. The adorable 5,000mAh Snap+ Juice Pack Mini fits comfortably in pockets and small compartments. In a stroke of genius, Mophie also gives you a magnetic ring that has a strong adhesive to stick it on to your Z Flip 4. This attracts the little wireless battery pack and holds it securely in place while charging.