Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 chargers 2022
These chargers top up your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 in no time.
Samsung didn't update much in the new Galaxy Z Fold 4, keeping the same old 4,400mAh battery from the last-gen foldable, and there's still no charger in the box either. At 25W, even the wired charging speed is the same.
Happily, the wireless charging capabilities have been bumped up to 15W with the right charger. To make sure you take advantage of the highest possible top up speeds, you need one of these excellent chargers for your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Speedy chargers for your Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung's own 25W brick undoubtedly delivers the optimal 25W Super Fast Charging speed to your Galaxy Z Fold 4. You can purchase just the USB-C charger to save some pocket change, or grab the set which comes with a C-to-C cable.
Since USB-C is so widely used, it's a good idea to get a high speed charger that you can use with various devices, and not just your Z Fold 4 exclusively. Anker's little Nano II 45W USB-C wall charger support's Samsung's fast charging profile and also juices up Pixels, iPhones, and laptops fast and furiously.
Voltme's Revo 100W GaN charger of many ports is extremely versatile, and considerably small, for such a powerful charger. You get two Type-C and one USB-A port, foldable prongs, and fast charging support for the Galaxy Z Fold 4. It can also charge Chromebooks, laptops, Google Pixel phones, and many other devices at max compatible speeds.
Take advantage of Samsung's own 25W power bank that has wireless charging capabilities. This 10,000mAh wireless portable charger can charge your Z Fold 4 twice at 15W, with some juice left to spare. Because you don't need cables, it's really handy to have with you wherever you go.
Baseus is as reliable as it gets. We've raved about the 65W 3-Port Foldable USB-C Wall Charger for eons, so naturally it's a great charger for your Galaxy Z Fold 4. It has QC 3.0 and PD 3.0, two USB-C and one USB-C-to-A ports, and also supports a wide range of phones apart from your Samsung device. Oh, and did we mention foldable prongs?
Sorry for sounding like a broken record, but if you want to tap into that 15W wireless charging speed on your Z Fold 4, Samsung's the way to go. The 15W Wireless Charger Duo supports the necessary fast charging spec, and also has space for a secondary device on the side, like a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.
Quickly refuel that drained Z Fold 4 battery
The right charger for your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 needs to have certain features to make sure you get the top 25W wired and 15W wireless charging speeds. It's not like you can't use any other charger, but those simply won't give you the fastest charging speeds, even if they have higher outputs.
Look for a 25W USB-C charger or higher with Samsung's Super Fast Charging protocol. When ditching the cables, your wireless charging pad or stand — and the brick used to connect it to the wall plug — need to have the Samsung Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, QC 3.0, and PD 3.0.
Now that all that's cleared up, let's move on to the best chargers for your Galaxy Z Fold 4. Your best and easiest choice is to go Samsung all the way, whether it's a wired or cordless charger you're buying. In that case, you can blindly trust the first-party 25W USB-C adapter, the 10,000mAh power bank, and the 15W Charger Duo charging pad.
Since we power virtually everything off of USB-C now, it's a great idea to grab a powerful multi-port USB-C brick that can be used to juice up phones, laptops, and more. Depending on what you're looking to charge in addition to your Z Fold 4, the Anker Nano II 45W, Baseus 65W Wall Charger, and Voltme Revo 100W are all standout GaN chargers with USB-C ports and folding prongs. Don't forget that a 60W charger or above needs a compatible 5A USB-C cable to deliver those blazing fast charging speeds.
