Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 chargers 2022

Samsung didn't update much in the new Galaxy Z Fold 4, keeping the same old 4,400mAh battery from the last-gen foldable, and there's still no charger in the box either. At 25W, even the wired charging speed is the same.

Happily, the wireless charging capabilities have been bumped up to 15W with the right charger. To make sure you take advantage of the highest possible top up speeds, you need one of these excellent chargers for your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Speedy chargers for your Galaxy Z Fold 4

Quickly refuel that drained Z Fold 4 battery

The right charger for your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 needs to have certain features to make sure you get the top 25W wired and 15W wireless charging speeds. It's not like you can't use any other charger, but those simply won't give you the fastest charging speeds, even if they have higher outputs.

Look for a 25W USB-C charger or higher with Samsung's Super Fast Charging protocol. When ditching the cables, your wireless charging pad or stand — and the brick used to connect it to the wall plug — need to have the Samsung Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, QC 3.0, and PD 3.0.

Now that all that's cleared up, let's move on to the best chargers for your Galaxy Z Fold 4. Your best and easiest choice is to go Samsung all the way, whether it's a wired or cordless charger you're buying. In that case, you can blindly trust the first-party 25W USB-C adapter, the 10,000mAh power bank, and the 15W Charger Duo charging pad.

Since we power virtually everything off of USB-C now, it's a great idea to grab a powerful multi-port USB-C brick that can be used to juice up phones, laptops, and more. Depending on what you're looking to charge in addition to your Z Fold 4, the Anker Nano II 45W, Baseus 65W Wall Charger, and Voltme Revo 100W are all standout GaN chargers with USB-C ports and folding prongs. Don't forget that a 60W charger or above needs a compatible 5A USB-C cable to deliver those blazing fast charging speeds.