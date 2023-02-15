Best Samsung Galaxy S23 accessories 2023

Bagged yourself one of the S23 trio of Samsung phones? Congratulations! The next step is prepping your flagship device with meaningful accessories to improve your user experience. Before splurging on extras, the first thing you'll need to get is a charging brick. Samsung no longer includes one in the box, which is a bummer because the new Samsung Fast Charge 2.0 profile in the S23 Ultra needs an upgraded adapter.

Next, a reliable pair of earbuds is a must-have. There's no headphone jack on any of the S23 models, so you need a set of buds for in-ear audio output. Once you've taken care of the essentials, pick out a couple of other goodies if you've got the budget for it. Things like a decent phone grip and a charging dock can make your life much easier.

Cool add-ons for days

Choose accessories that add functionality

Buying accessories for any phone is unavoidable these days. It's not just Samsung, most companies no longer include a USB-C charger with phones anymore. Naturally, this makes a 45W Type-C charger the most essential add-on for your Samsung Galaxy S23. We recommend the Anker 313 45W Ace Charger because it's nearly half the price of the original Samsung brick but better in every way. It's cheaper, smaller, and comes with foldable prongs.

In order to maintain your Samsung phone's condition through the years, you need to get a stellar case and screen protector. These are non-negotiable elements to preserve your S23, S23 Plus, or S23 Ultra and keep it in mint condition. We also recommend grabbing a PopSocket or a phone strap to avoid getting a repetitive stress injury.

Since none of the S23 series phones have a headphone jack, a paid of earbuds like the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are necessary as well.

After getting all the basics, grab something more depending on how you intend to use your Samsung Galaxy S23. If you're serious about your photography, grab a tripod. Gamers, on the other hand, are more likely to enjoy a mobile controller over a selfie stick or phone tripod.