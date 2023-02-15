Best Samsung Galaxy S23 accessories 2023
Dress 'em up
Bagged yourself one of the S23 trio of Samsung phones? Congratulations! The next step is prepping your flagship device with meaningful accessories to improve your user experience. Before splurging on extras, the first thing you'll need to get is a charging brick. Samsung no longer includes one in the box, which is a bummer because the new Samsung Fast Charge 2.0 profile in the S23 Ultra needs an upgraded adapter.
Next, a reliable pair of earbuds is a must-have. There's no headphone jack on any of the S23 models, so you need a set of buds for in-ear audio output. Once you've taken care of the essentials, pick out a couple of other goodies if you've got the budget for it. Things like a decent phone grip and a charging dock can make your life much easier.
Cool add-ons for days
Since Samsung doesn't provide charging bricks in the box, you need one of these babies as soon as you purchase your S23. The Anker 313 45W Charger has a single USB-C port, foldable prongs, and all the latest charging profiles. This includes the newest Samsung Fast Charge 2.0 spec as well, so your S23 Ultra can juice up at the max possible speed.
Three designs available
Incipio and Kate Spade joined arms to create this stylish hard case for the S23 series. The Defensive Hardshell Case comes in three trendy patterns and adds a tough layer of protection to your Samsung device. It also kills germs and withstands shocks from falls as high as 12ft.
Guard your display
Whitestone Dome Glass offers some of the best screen-protecting gear on the market. This UV-cured set of screen protectors for the Galaxy S23 is easy to install and robust. Plus, it doesn't hamper the touch sensitivity of your phone either. There's a spare in the pack for a rainy day.
Bane of the audio jack
Wireless Bluetooth earbuds have become the standard accessory for in-ear audio since the headphone jack went out of style. Your Samsung flagship needs a pair of high-end Samsung earbuds to go with it, so you can tap into all the best features offered by the brand. The Buds 2 Pro are comfy, feature-rich, and sound great.
Get a grip
PopSockets are super handy as they help you hold onto your phone easily. We recommend the Swappable PopGrips as you can change the top frequently and buy separate ones as well, so the bottom is a one-time purchase. There are hundreds of designs to choose from, including graphics, enamels, and bedazzled numbers.
Strap your S23 in
Grab this rugged Rope Wrist Strap to prevent any manner of accidental drops or falls. CASETiFY's sturdy lanyard comes with a card in one of three colors to match your Galaxy S23 or its case. As for the strap itself, you can opt for khaki or black. This adjustable strap is hypoallergenic and waterproof, so you're sure to get many years of good use out of it.
Charge everything at once
The UGREEN Nexode series of charging solutions has many awesome products, but the 100W 4-port desktop charger in particular is an excellent value buy. You get a single USB-A and a trio of Type-C ports and the charger supports both Power Delivery 3.0 and Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+. The smart PMW chip inside manages power and heat safely and intelligently.
For rough use
The CaseBorne V Series by ArmadilloTek is its toughest yet. This rugged cover for the Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra comes in three shades and provides the most heavy-duty security imaginable, with military-grade drop protection to boot. The brand is so confident in its ability that it provides a lifetime warranty with its cases.
Deep cleaning made easy
The PhoneSoap 3 UV Sanitizer eradicates all germs from the surface of your Galaxy S23. You can pop in a pair of earbuds or smartwatch as well as there's some spare space inside the chamber. The best part is, you can also charge your phone at the same time.
Get your game on
Harness the true power of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy by equipping the Nacon MG-X Pro mobile controller. It even fits the gigantic S23 Ultra and it is by far the best Android controller we have tested. You get an extremely comfortable grip and Xbox buttons.
Next-level photography
All the S23 variants excel at photography, although the S23 Ultra's cameras are undoubtedly the best of the lot. Take your photo and video-taking skills to the next level with this adjustable tripod and selfie stick from Sensyne. It's 62 inches long and it has a wireless remote control as well.
Wearable fever
Access all your notifications and certain apps from the comfort of your wrist with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. The health and fitness features are superb and the watch itself is a joy to use thanks to Wear OS 3.
Choose accessories that add functionality
Buying accessories for any phone is unavoidable these days. It's not just Samsung, most companies no longer include a USB-C charger with phones anymore. Naturally, this makes a 45W Type-C charger the most essential add-on for your Samsung Galaxy S23. We recommend the Anker 313 45W Ace Charger because it's nearly half the price of the original Samsung brick but better in every way. It's cheaper, smaller, and comes with foldable prongs.
In order to maintain your Samsung phone's condition through the years, you need to get a stellar case and screen protector. These are non-negotiable elements to preserve your S23, S23 Plus, or S23 Ultra and keep it in mint condition. We also recommend grabbing a PopSocket or a phone strap to avoid getting a repetitive stress injury.
Since none of the S23 series phones have a headphone jack, a paid of earbuds like the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are necessary as well.
After getting all the basics, grab something more depending on how you intend to use your Samsung Galaxy S23. If you're serious about your photography, grab a tripod. Gamers, on the other hand, are more likely to enjoy a mobile controller over a selfie stick or phone tripod.
