Modular Galaxy S23 case brings new camera accessories to your phone

What you need to know

Samsung has revealed two new camera accessories for its Galaxy S23 series on the U.K. store.

The Slim Tripod Stand features a collapsible set of legs to hold your device horizontally or vertically for photos and video.

The Camera Grip Stand includes a Bluetooth shutter remote to control your device's camera for photos or videos from a distance.

Samsung has introduced some new tools users may enjoy when it comes to staying mobile but needing to photograph or record the world around them.

Roland Quandt of WinFuture spotted two new add-on camera accessories on the U.K. Samsung store consumers can grab for the Galaxy S23 series' Gadget Case (via The Verge). While there are quite a few great Galaxy S23 cases, the Gadget Case has a modular tool that allows it to attach other stands and tripods to the phone, and the company has some pretty unique accessories to go with it.

The first new accessory is the Slim Tripod Stand which can be folded flat against the device and then unfolded with ease. Samsung has designed the legs of this small phone tripod with aluminum to ensure your phone remains stable on a given surface. This new tripod stand can also be rotated using the given hinge structure so users can record or shoot photos vertically or horizontally if needed.

Samsung also shows the camera accessory held horizontally with its collapsible legs together, acting as a grip for shooting videos.

The U.K. store lists the Slim Tripod Stand for £34 which is around $41.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The second accessory, the Camera Grip Stand, comes with its own remote shutter button. This particular tool appears to excel at allowing you to set your phone down at a distance, propped up by the accessory, and used for photos or videos using the Bluetooth shutter remote.

Consumers can use the grip stand to hold their Galaxy S23 Ultra or another S23 series phone horizontally or vertically in their hands. Furthermore, the accessory offers its own automatically unfolding tripod stand once pulled out from within the stand. With that, users can get a little more creative as they twist their phones for more interesting angles.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung's compact Camera Grip Stand does not have a listing price on the U.K. store. However, The Verge was able to find the product listed on the Hong Kong store for a converted price of around $45.

So far, the new camera accessories are not available on the U.S. Samsung store at the moment. But we do expect (read: hope) Samsung will pop the new camera accessory products on there at some point in the near future.

Phone deals: Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab) | Samsung (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Verizon (opens in new tab) | AT&T (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23 Gadget Case $44.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab) The Gadget Case for the S23 is a unique modular case that lets you attach different accessories to your phone, such as a pop socket, ring, and more. With this case, the possibilities are seemingly endless.

(opens in new tab) Slim Tripod Stand for Gadget Case £34.00 at Samsung (UK) (opens in new tab) With Samsung's Gadget Case, you can attach many unique accessories to your phone, such as the Slip Tripod Stand. It allows you to prop up your phone for the perfect viewing or shooting experience.