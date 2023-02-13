Best heavy-duty cases for Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus 2023

The Galaxy S23+ sports the latest Victus 2 and Armor Aluminum protection against 1-2 meter falls, but we all know that some folks need something more robust depending on where they live or work — and gravity will eventually beat any built-in protections for a glass-back phone. If you want a rugged phone but with premium specs, consider any of the best heavy-duty Galaxy S23 Plus cases below.

Prioritize protection with these heavy-duty Galaxy S23+ cases

Poetic Spartan Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Matte Black, Metallic Green/ Orange/ Gun Metal, Midnight Blue The best heavy-duty cases are never just cases. A frequent favorite of ours, the Poetic Spartan bundles in a screen protector that's compatible with the fingerprint reader and a built-in kickstand that works at two angles. While the borders are heavy-duty plastic, you also get a leather texture where your fingers will rest on the back. SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Black, Ruddy Red, Guldan Green, Tilt Blue One of our top picks for both the S21 FE and S22+, the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro also earns a spot on this list as a reliable option. It'll guard your S23+ via a TPU case and built-in screen protector while adding an attached kickstand/ belt clip as well. Its design is rugged and handles high falls, but isn't as over-the-top as some other cases. Urban Armor Gear Monarch View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Crimson, Carbon Fiber, Silver, Kevlar Black UAG provides a spectrum of cases with increasing levels of protection, from Civilian to Pathfinder to Monarch, with the latter as the best heavy-duty option with a shock-resistant core and five-layer armor packed with carbon fiber, metal, rubber, leather, and polycarbonate — plus an even pricier version with kevlar packed in. But the cheaper options also offer solid protection if you're on a budget. Spigen Tough Armor View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Black, Gunmetal Combining TPU, polycarbonate, and foam to achieve MIL-STD 810G-516.6 protection, the Spigen Tough Armor doesn't look as tough as some of the other picks but packs serious protection beneath the more sleek design. Even without a screen protector, the raised edges provide some basic glass protection. OtterBox Defender Series View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Black, Blue, Pink Another longtime Android Central favorite, the Defender series gives you that rugged protection beneath the surface but looks great doing it, using partially recycled polycarbonate and rubber to achieve military-grade protection. It comes with a kickstand that doubles as a belt clip. CaseBorne V by ArmadilloTek View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Orange, Purple, Black The CaseBorne V by ArmadilloTek gives you four layers of protection and the promise of surviving a 20-foot drop. It doesn't come with a screen protector but does have a raised lip to protect the screen, plus a lifetime warranty.

Choosing the best Galaxy S23+ heavy duty case for you

Any of our picks above should give you more protection than many of our favorite Galaxy S23 Plus cases; there are a few overlap picks in both collections, but generally speaking, these selections prioritize protection while our overall list includes more stylish and slim cases.

If you're struggling to decide which to pick, start by deciding if you want a built-in screen protector or want to buy and install your own Galaxy S23+ screen protector. Several of our favorite cases add their own, but the others give you the flexibility to decide whether you need one. It's up to you to determine whether the new Victus 2 protection gives you peace of mind, or if you need something more.

Otherwise, you can pay attention to see which case packs in enough layers to satisfy you or focus on whether or not they've been tested to a certain military-grade quality. Many brands claim to pass the MIL-STD-810G 516.6 standard or even surpass it, but they don't have to verify those results to say they passed; that's why it's good to see what materials each case actually uses. Generally speaking, cases with rubber—like the UAG and Otterbox cases above — cost more but give you the shock absorption that'll save your phone in a pinch.

We assume that you've already pre-ordered your Galaxy S23+ if you're looking at cases, but if you're still deciding which model to buy, our Galaxy S23 series hands-on covers how all three phones compare to one another.