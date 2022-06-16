Best heavy-duty cases for Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus in 2022
The Galaxy S22 Plus is a beautiful phone with a massive screen, but that screen is also a potential weak point, especially if you live a rugged lifestyle. Whether you need durability for hikes, urban exploration, or if you have a tough job laying concrete, you can still enjoy the S22 Plus with protection from a robust case. You can even get a case with a sliding door to protect your camera lenses from cracks or unnecessary exposure.
Keep communications open with a heavy-duty case
Poetic Guardian
Poetic Design lives up to its name with the Guardian case providing extra protection on the front, back, and sides with a lovely aesthetic symmetry. The clear front and back keep your phone's finish in the spotlight. This case is also designed to keep working with the ultrasonic fingerprint reader, as well as Qi charging. You can't go wrong with this guarding your phone.
Otterbox Defender
Otterbox is a veteran in the industry of tough phone cases, and the Defender series keeps things balanced nicely between protection and usability. This case has thick protection on the back and sides, with thick bezels to protect you screen during impacts. The grippy material makes it easy to hold on to your phone and the belt clip give you quick access at all times.
Temdan Rugged Case
This waterproof case comes with everything you need, with a screen protector designed to work with the fingerprint sensor and extra impact protection around the edges. Even though the phone has an IP rating, keeping the charging port plugged can protect against corrosion and high-pressure ingress. The clear back also lets you show off your phone's beautiful finish.
SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro
The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro is a jack of all trades, with thick protection on the back and sides, and a screen protector built in. It also comes with a belt clip that doubles as a kickstand. Despite its rugged build, its still relatively thin so it should easily slide into your jacket pocket. You can get it in black, green, red, blue, or violet, so you don't have to give up your color preference.
Otterbox Strada
Folio cases are great for storing cards and keeping your screen protected from scratches, but are often lacking when it comes to protection. The Otterbox Strada gives you the best of both worlds with thick padding to protect your phone from impacts on the front and back while closed. With an attractive leather finish, this case looks good enough for any occasion.
Caka Slide Camera Cover Case
The S22 Plus has three spectacular cameras on the back, but they're only as good as their lenses are clear. This case has a sliding door to keep your cameras safe from drops and debris. The phone is held in a soft plastic with a hard plastic on the back to protect against drops and impact. You also get a metal ring on the back that can double as a kickstand.
Spigen Tough Armor
The Spigen Tough Armor has a hard back paired with a softer internal cover to offer protection from direct impact to the back, and drops on the side. A kickstand on the back makes it easy to live with this phone if you're staying in a motel or trying to get some sleep at a rest stop. The edges are raised around the edge of the display to protect the glass if the phone lands flat on its face.
VRS Design Terra Guard
The Terra Guard has a robust design that looks like it means business. This case has raised edges around the camera and main display to keep the most fragile parts of your phone off the ground. The edges are designed for grip to prevent drops, and the two-piece design makes putting it on easy. If you want some extra screen protection, you can add a separate protector.
Nillkin CamShield Pro
Protecting your cameras doesn't have to mean a lot of extra bulk. The CamsShield Pro case is relatively thin, with two layers of protection from a softer internal material and hard polycarbonate back. The camera protection is quick to slide out of the way when you need to take a shot. This case looks great in black, but also comes in a green and blue finish.
Protect your S22 Plus from drops and debris
When it comes down to it, you'll need to decide for yourself what kind of protection you need. While it may seem like the right move to go for the biggest and toughest case right off the bat, you're adding a lot of extra bulk to one of the best Android phones you can get. A belt clip can help with that, but sometimes you need something that will slip into a pocket, and getting one of these heavy-duty cases off can take some effort.
For most people, a case that covers the front and back provides plenty of protection from drops and debris. If you're around a lot of dust or think you might drop the phone on something coarse like gravel, a case with a camera cover could also be a worthwhile upgrade. Damaging your lens could lead to degraded photo quality, which would be a shame given our S22 Plus review found this phone to take some of the best pictures of any phone.
The Poetic Guardian case strikes a good balance between form and function, with extra protection around the edges. This is where the majority of damage will come from during a drop. The clear front and back allow you to admire Samsung's gorgeous finishes. If you want something more fit for a job site, the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro provides front and back protection with a belt clip for quick access.
