Best heavy-duty cases for S22 Ultra 2022
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra may not be built like a tank, but it can be with these heavy-duty cases.
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is a mammoth-sized device with robust internals chugging it along. For a smartphone of such large stature, you need a rugged case that can take a beating — without bringing harm to your beloved S22 Ultra of course. We've worked hard to collect all the best heavy-duty S22 Ultra cases in one place. These are the biggest, baddest, and brawniest phone covers that can sustain damage from steep drops, water immersion, and unexpected shocks.
Tough Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra cases for you
CaseBorne R Series Kevlar / Aramid Fiber
CaseBorne may have discarded the ArmadilloTek name, but the brand maintained its high-quality make of phone covers. The CaseBorne R Series Kevlar / Aramid Fiber for the S22 Ultra is rock-hard, sturdy, and shock-resistant, plus it looks fantastic too! We've tested a sample and it held up incredibly well in the real world, earning our approval.
SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Series
Beefed up
You can't go wrong with SUPCASE. The Unicorn Beetle Pro Series is a tried and tested variety that never fails to impress. You get full-body protection, a built-in screen protector, and a kickstand in the back. All that rugged armor does add bulk and weight though.
Ghostek Exec Wallet Case
Unconventional wallet
Just because it's a heavy-duty case doesn't mean that it has limited functionality. The Ghostek EXEC Galaxy S22 Ultra Wallet Case not only brings 12 ft. drop protection to the table, but it also sports a magnetically detachable wallet slot on the back.
SPIDERCASE for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Swimming buddy
This waterproof number from SPIDERCASE can resist water as well as your IP68-rated S22 Ultra. For the prudent folks who'd rather not risk it, the SPIDERCASE is a great phone cover when going swimming or out in the rain.
i-Blason Cosmo Series
Pretty protection
Not keen on tank-like builds? i-Blason has you covered. The sleek Cosmo Series for the Galaxy S22 Ultra looks trendy, but it actually boasts a surprisingly robust level of sturdiness. Starting from raised lips to impact resistance, this is one durable case.
Poetic Neon Series
Name-brand security
Poetic may be better known for the Spartan Series, but don't you sleep on the Neon Series. The Poetic Neon Series for the Galaxy S22 Ultra is ruggedly built, with tough corners, a textured back for added grip, and raised bezels in the right places. Unlike the Spartan Series, this is a lightweight and slimmer cover.
Otterox Defender Series Pro
Defends like no Otter
We love Otterbox cases because of the fantastic materials used to make them. The Defender Series Pro lives up to the brand name valiantly. Available in two fun colorways and a plain black option, this durable S22 Ultra case endures falls, bumps, shocks, and scratches. Plus, it has a military-grade drop protection rating.
Ringke Fusion-X
Mix it up
Strong Galaxy S22 Ultra cases usually feature opaque designs, but Ringke likes to mix things up. The Ringke Fusion-X has robust impact-resistant corners and a see-through back with a camo print. Your S22 Ultra's color variant can peek through in this heavy-duty case.
UAG Monarch Kevlar Series
Bulletproof vest
Nothing screams over-the-top more than the UAG Monarch Kevlar Series. Made of actual Kevlar, this cover for your Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is literally made of the stuff found in bulletproof vests. You'll be hard-pressed to find a sturdier case than this, with an equally unusual (and exorbitant) price.
Raptic Shield
Back to basics
Raptic's Shield case for the Galaxy S22 Ultra is by no means weak, but it looks somewhat basic compared to the impressive options in this list. Still, it is a resilient clear bumper case offering above-average durability and protection from impacts. Those hard-wearing corners can reduce quite a lot of damage.
Marphe Wallet Case
Covert purse
The Marphe Wallet Case cleverly conceals a slot within its outer shell. Your Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is well-protected from bumps and scrapes, with the added bonus of covertly carrying your cash or cards inside. This case keeps your phone secure from physical damage as well as intangible dangers such as thefts.
ZAGG Gear4 Denali Case
Slim waistline
ZAGG has made a name for itself when it comes to reliable screen protectors, but the brand also makes decent cases. Take the Gear4 Denali Case for instance. It touts 16 ft. drop protection for your S22 Ultra and maintains a stunningly narrow waistline despite its heavy-duty nature.
Picking the right rugged case for your S22 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is a beautifully designed device that is surprisingly graceful for its size. It's a given that a phone so large will be heavy. Unfortunately, both factors work in tandem to create a highly drop-able device. To prevent cracks, scratches, and nicks on your valuable S22 Ultra, get a stellar heavy-duty case. Rugged covers may be pricier than usual S22 Ultra cases, but they more than make up for it by adding impregnable protection and sometimes screen protectors as well.
CaseBorne's R Series Kevlar / Aramid Fiber Case is our favorite heavy-duty case for S22 Ultra. We trialed this CaseBorne cover and found that it fits the S22 Ultra well and adds many layers of protection. You get reinforced corners, raised edges around the camera unit, a hard back made of Kevlar, and a design that increases grip to prevent falls. Not to mention, the red and black combo looks absolutely brilliant.
If you're looking for something that allows you to show off your Galaxy S22 Ultra's natural hue, you can grab the waterproof SPIDERCASE or the Ringke Fusion-X. Both are excellent options. If you find the S22 Ultra clear cases to be too chunky for your liking, we recommend the basic-looking Raptic Shield case.
Adding rugged protection to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra makes it quite bulky. Grabbing a wallet case like the Ghostek Exec or the Marphe Wallet Case can help lighten the burden by reducing the number of things you carry. After you're done picking out one or two of the best heavy-duty cases for your Galaxy S22 Ultra, be sure to check out the best accessories for your S22.
Namerah Saud Fatmi is a freelance writer for Android Central. She has a passion for all things tech & gaming and has been an honorary Goodreads librarian since 2011. When she isn't writing, she can be found chasing stray cats and dogs in the streets of Dhaka or slaying dragons in the land of Skyrim. You can reach her on Twitter @NamerahS.
