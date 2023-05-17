Best clear cases for Google Pixel 7a 2023

Just like the Pixel 7a itself, these clear cases are fun, clever, and provide phenomenal value for money. We've rounded up the best transparent, semi-transparent, and sheer cases for your A series Google phone right here. You'd be amazed at the variety of clear Pixel 7a cases out there. Some of them even add useful features such as MagSafe functionality, all while allowing you to admire your Pixel's bodywork.

Get a nude ensemble for your Google Pixel 7a

Spigen Ultra Hybrid View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Crystal Clear, Matte Black This is a classic clear case that's reinforced to protect your Pixel 7a from falls, bumps, shocks, and scrapes. The display and camera unit are surrounded by raised lips and the corners are bolstered by Spigen's propriety AirCushion technology. You can choose to get a black framed variant. Both options use anti-yellowing materials. TORRAS Clear Case with MagSafe View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Diamond Clear TORRAS promises rugged 10ft drop protection from its Clear Google Pixel 7a Case with MagSafe. Not only is it built to last and prevent any yellowing over time, but this transparent case also adds MagSafe compatibility to your Pixel 7a. CaseBorne Premium Crystal Clear Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Clear CaseBorne makes masterful rugged cases for some of the best smartphones. The Premium Crystal Clear Pixel 7a Case can endure falls from heights of up to 10ft, which is incredible considering this is a slim clear case. To add value, the brand gives you two tempered glass screen protectors in the box. TOCOL Translucent Matte Case for Google Pixel 7a View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Min Green, Gray, Black This is TOCOL's take on a cool clear case for the Pixel 7a. It comes in three variants, two of which have light translucent backs and one that has a dark, smokey back. The frames are colored and reinforce the structure, adding robust shock absorption, and the edges are raised to improve drop protection. You get two screen guards with this case as well. (opens in new tab) Kate Spade New York Protective Hardshell Case $45 at Incipio (opens in new tab) Colors: Scattered Flowers Kate Spade partners with Incipio to create its Protective Hardshell Cases. This is the Pixel 7a variant and it is just as good as the ones we've tested for other models. You get a snug fit from this tough case and a shock-absorbing bumper frame. The embellished flowers have sparkly rhinestones in the center, which looks really pretty. Ringke Fusion View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Clear, Matte Clear, Matte Smoke Black While most clear cases are glossy, Ringke offers a matte finish on the Ringke Fusion for the Google Pixel 7a. This clear case is also available in a glossy finish and a dark translucent option. Ringke uses both soft TPU and hard polycarbonate materials to reinforce the drop protection of the case. You can add a phone strap easily thanks to the brand's signature Duo-QuikCatch lanyard holes on the side. Case-Mate Twinkle Ombre Stardust Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Twinkle Ombre Stardust Case-Mate partnered up with Google to get the "Made for Google Pixel" moniker for its Pixel 7a cases. This means that the Twinkle Ombre Stardust Pixel 7a Case fits the Google phone like a glove. You get robust 12ft drop protection, raised bezels, scratch resistance, and a stunning glittery design that compliments the Pixel 7a's getup. Totallee Thin Pixel 7a Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Clear The Totallee Thin Pixel 7a Case is flexible and soft, so it's easy to put on and take off your phone. The entire transparent case has a very interesting texture made up of tiny little dots. This adds a surprising amount of grip to such a thin phone case. Caseology Capella View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Crystal Clear The completely see-through Caseology Capella case for the Pixel 7a touts military-grade durability and holds yellowing at bay. You get dual-layered protection in the form of two TPU and PC layers. As far as simple clear cases go, this one's perfect.

Protected but not covered: Pixel 7a cases that show it off

Say what you will about Google, but its Pixel hardware is always on point. Despite the $50 price hike, the Pixel 7a is still the best cheap Android phone that money can buy right now. It redefines what a budget smartphone should be able to do, raising the bar for all brands industry-wide.

Along with the robust internals and smooth software, the Pixel 7a comes in a few splashy color variants. Of course, you still have the basic black and white hues to choose from, but we find the reddish-orange Coral and light blue Sea shades to be a lot more exciting. If you're in love with the look of your Google Pixel 7a, it's obvious that you want to show it off. This clashes with the need to protect the device, since most phone cases cover up the body. In that case, a clear case is the compromise you've been looking for.

Spigen makes one of the best basic clear cases for the Pixel 7a. The Spigen Ultra Hybrid comes in a fully-transparent option and another one that has a black bumper frame. This Pixel 7a case is extremely thin, lightweight, and promises to yellow much slower than any other transparent phone cover. Also, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid for the Pixel 7a has reinforced corners as well as raised bezels for better shock absorption and drop protection.

Don't mind a little more pizzazz? The TORRAS Clear Case for the Pixel 7a adds MagSafe support to your Android phone. Isn't that something? This allows you to use any MagSafe accessory with your Pixel 7a, such as MagSafe wallets, wireless chargers, and phone holders. To add to that, you also get 10ft drop protection, military-grade durability, and a transparent body that displays your phone in all of its naked glory.