Best Bluetooth keyboard for Android 2024

There are a lot of reasons why you would want to find the best Bluetooth keyboard for Android. Your Android phone or tablet is a great little consumption device that lets you stream movies and play a few games. But Android devices like these often fall short of being true productivity machines due to one thing: they need keyboards for good content creation.

After considering all the keyboards for Android phones and tablets that are out there, we can confidently say that the Logitech K480 multi-device Bluetooth keyboard is the best Bluetooth keyboard for Android. Between the price, convenience, and great typing experience, you'll do well. Plus, if you have another use case in mind, there are plenty of other options to choose from.

1. Logitech K480 The best in typing and portability Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Newegg View at Dell Reasons to buy + Two-year battery life + Great price + Tablet/phone holder + Nice typing experience + Multi-device connectivity + Logitech Flow + Spill resistance Reasons to avoid - Non-rechargeable battery

Logitech is one of the big names in computer peripherals, mice, and keyboards included. So it's no wonder that a Logitech keyboard ended up being our favorite. The Logitech K480 keyboard combines a great typing experience with multiple connectivity options and portability for the best on-the-go experience. Your Android phones and tablets weren't designed to sit on a desk. They were designed as mobile devices and your keyboard should go along with them. But the keyboard experience doesn't have to stop at just your phone or tablet.

With the rotating dial switch, the Logitech K480 keyboard can connect to any of three different devices which means you get the same keyboard on whatever device you want. Switch between your tablet at home, your phone on the go, and your laptop at work. Having the same keyboard everywhere will just make you that much more productive. Plus, Logitech's Flow technology allows you to pair up a compatible mouse and you can type, copy, paste, and move files between devices, which is pretty powerful.

It's a little on the small side, sacrificing size for portability, so it may not be an ideal desktop typing experience. For example, there is no number pad on the right. But for an Android phone or tablet, this is the right size and you get a slot to hold your device upright. On top of that, the affordable accessory is spill-resistant too. The only thing that is missing is a rechargeable battery. The batteries are standard AAA batteries, so they're easy and cheap to replace and they last an estimated two years.

2. Arteck HB030B Universal Slim Keyboard Prop up your tab or phone Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Backlit with seven colors options + Multi-device connectivity + Rechargeable battery lasts for six months + Stunningly cheap + Built-in stand Reasons to avoid - Outdated micro-USB charging

The Arteck HB030B Universal Slim Keyboard is an absolute steal for the price, averaging at around $17 to $25 at most retailers. This charming bargain might not have a full keyboard with a number pad, but it can still connect to three different operating systems: Android, iOS, and Windows.

Aside from its delightfully low price tag, the Arteck HB030B Universal Slim Keyboard also comes with a really cool feature in the form of its RGB backlighting. You can switch between seven colors and change the light's brightness levels as well. A thin slot acts as a phone or tablet holder, allowing you to slide in your Android device and prop it up when using it with the Bluetooth keyboard.

The Arteck HB030B Universal Slim Keyboard has a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that lasts for about six months on a single charge. Unfortunately, this lightweight and slim keyboard still uses micro-USB for charging, so it takes two hours to recharge it fully.

3. Samsers Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard with Touchpad Fold and go Our expert review: Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Newegg Reasons to buy + Foldable and ultra-portable + USB-C charging + Built-in touchpad + Comes with free phone stand + Available in various colors + USB dongle option available Reasons to avoid - 48 hours of battery isn't great

If you're looking for the ultimate in portability, the Samsers Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard with Touchpad might be best for you. The name is a bit long and wordy, but the keyboard is a solid product for Android users. It has a metal casing with sturdy ABS plastic hinges that may emote a cheap feeling, but the keyboard itself is great. It's a tri-fold 60% keyboard that gets nice and small when closed. The little anti-slip silicone bits keep the keyboard in place when unfolded.

Thanks to the Bluetooth keyboard's Scissor Switch keys, it is designed to be quiet when typing and the quality of the keys is fabulous for the price. You can purchase a base Bluetooth variant or the USB dongle version of the Samsers Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard, depending on your needs. Samsers also offers a few color options for the foldable keyboard.

The Samsers Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard with Touchpad supports Android, iOS, and Windows devices. Our favorite feature after its foldability is its USB-C charging port. That's right, you don't need to worry about getting triple-A batteries for this keyboard, you can top it up with your own Android phone or tablet's Type-C charger.

4. Logitech Universal Folio One size fits all Our expert review: Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Best Buy View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Universal keyboard case with stand ideal for tablets + Replaceable CR2032 batteries last for two years + Stylus holder included Reasons to avoid - Doesn't fit tablets larger than 10" - Somewhat pricey

The Logitech Universal Folio is a universal keyboard case with Bluetooth 3.0 connectivity. This is yet another Bluetooth keyboard from Logitech that supports Android, iOS, and Windows devices. However, based on the size and make, we recommend it as the ideal Bluetooth keyboard for Android tablets in particular.

As long as your tablet is between nine inches to 10 inches wide, it can easily fit the Logitech Universal Folio. Unfortunately, this makes it incompatible with larger tabs like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. The case protects your tablet when folded and it has a stand to prop your tab up, laptop style. It even includes a stylus holder so you can store your tab's S Pen or whatever stylus you're using in it.

For charging, the Logitech Universal Folio uses two CR2032 cells. These are easily replaceable but you won't have to worry about that for at least a year or two.

5. Logitech K400 Plus Your most versatile option Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Today's Best Deals View at Newegg View at Walmart View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Works with a huge range of devices, including TVs and Chromebooks + Touchpad included + Battery-powered so lasts for years + Slim and lightweight Reasons to avoid - No holder or stand - Not rechargeable

Logitech slays across the board when it comes to peripherals. The brand has something to offer for every kind of user. If you're the sort who likes to use one Bluetooth keyboard with everything, and I mean EVERYTHING, the Logitech K400 Plus is the most versatile keyboard you can buy.

Not only do you get Bluetooth connectivity with native support for Android and iOS, but you also get support for Chrome OS, Windows, macOS, iPadOS, and smart TVs. This jack-of-all Bluetooth keyboard is a stellar investment across the board. Since it's powered by two AAA batteries, you can expect them to last around two years before they need replacement.

This Bluetooth keyboard for Android comes with 60% of the keys that are found on a regular, full-blown keyboard. This means you miss out on a number pad, but that's not really a big deal. You also get a built-in touchpad and dedicated buttons for volume controls.

6. Keychron K2 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard (Version 2) Clickety-clack Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Today's Best Deals View at Walmart View at Amazon View at Newegg Reasons to buy + Hot swappable keys and Gateron switches + Top-tier typing experience + Backlit keys + Versatile device compatibility + USB-C charging Reasons to avoid - Super heavy and big size - No phone or tablet holder - Pricey compared to other keyboards

The Keychron K2 is a cult classic when it comes to Bluetooth-enabled mechanical keyboards. Not only is it one of the top contenders when looking at the best mechanical keyboards for Android, but it is also a highly suitable choice for Chromebooks.

Keychron's K2 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard (Version 2) works with three devices at once, has swappable keys with various Gateron switch options, and supports Android, iOS, and Windows. You get USB-C charging, which is another plus point.

To top it all off, the Keychron K2 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard (Version 2) has RGB backlighting with more than 15 light modes to choose from. It's not the most portable or affordable Bluetooth keyboard for your Android phone or tablet, but it sure is one of the most solid and fun ones out there.

Since this is a high-quality mechanical Bluetooth keyboard, you enjoy perks like hot swappable switches, an unmatched typing experience, and Gateron switches. This keyboard sounds and feels fantastic.

How to choose

What to look for in a Bluetooth keyboard for Android

There is no shortage of great Android phones and tablets out there. Maybe you just picked up the OnePlus Open, or maybe you just got your hands on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. Regardless of the type of Android phone or tablet you're rocking, finding a great typing experience to go along with it that's compact and portable can be a challenge. That's why we went with the Logitech K380 keyboard. It has a great typing experience, is ultra-portable, and isn't limited to just your phone or tablet.

Most smartphone and tablet users looking to get a Bluetooth keyboard for Android are interested in increasing productivity. At the core of your mobile phone or tablet experience is portability, which is why we mostly picked portable keyboards. You want to be able to take your versatile keyboard everywhere your Android device goes, so it's important that the keyboard is slim and lightweight — key proponents of portability.

If your situation differs, we have options for you too. A desktop experience can also be great on your Android device. In that situation, a mechanical keyboard that pulls out all the stops is suitable. But for a combination of all of those together, you can't go wrong with a more portable typing solution.