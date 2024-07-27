Best Bluetooth keyboard for Android 2024
Get the most out of your Android device with these great Bluetooth keyboards.
There are a lot of reasons why you would want to find the best Bluetooth keyboard for Android. Your Android phone or tablet is a great little consumption device that lets you stream movies and play a few games. But Android devices like these often fall short of being true productivity machines due to one thing: they need keyboards for good content creation.
After considering all the keyboards for Android phones and tablets that are out there, we can confidently say that the Logitech K480 multi-device Bluetooth keyboard is the best Bluetooth keyboard for Android. Between the price, convenience, and great typing experience, you'll do well. Plus, if you have another use case in mind, there are plenty of other options to choose from.
At a glance
Best overall
Best overall
The Logitech K480 is the best all-around Bluetooth keyboard for any Android device. It's delightfully affordable, versatile, built to last, spill-proof, and easy to use.
Best budget
Best budget
Arteck has many Bluetooth keyboards for Android, but the HB030B Universal Slim Keyboard is by far the best value for money. You get backlit keys and universal compatibility.
Best foldable
Best foldable
Need something easily transportable? Check out the handy Samsers Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard with Touchpad, complete with a touchpad and USB-C charging.
Best for tablets
Best for tablets
The Logitech Universal Folio is an all-in-one kind of deal, giving you a protective case, Bluetooth keyboard, kickstand, and stylus holder in one product ideal for any Android tablet.
Best multi-device
Best multi-device
Get the jack of all trades with the Logitech K400 Plus. This handy slim keyboard works with Android phones and tablets, smart TVs, computers, and everything in between.
Best mechanical
Best mechanical
Keychron's K2 (Version 2) is a superb mechanical keyboard for any machine, whether it's your trusty Android phone or tablet. The typing experience is unmatched.
Best overall
1. Logitech K480
Our expert review:
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Logitech is one of the big names in computer peripherals, mice, and keyboards included. So it's no wonder that a Logitech keyboard ended up being our favorite. The Logitech K480 keyboard combines a great typing experience with multiple connectivity options and portability for the best on-the-go experience. Your Android phones and tablets weren't designed to sit on a desk. They were designed as mobile devices and your keyboard should go along with them. But the keyboard experience doesn't have to stop at just your phone or tablet.
With the rotating dial switch, the Logitech K480 keyboard can connect to any of three different devices which means you get the same keyboard on whatever device you want. Switch between your tablet at home, your phone on the go, and your laptop at work. Having the same keyboard everywhere will just make you that much more productive. Plus, Logitech's Flow technology allows you to pair up a compatible mouse and you can type, copy, paste, and move files between devices, which is pretty powerful.
It's a little on the small side, sacrificing size for portability, so it may not be an ideal desktop typing experience. For example, there is no number pad on the right. But for an Android phone or tablet, this is the right size and you get a slot to hold your device upright. On top of that, the affordable accessory is spill-resistant too. The only thing that is missing is a rechargeable battery. The batteries are standard AAA batteries, so they're easy and cheap to replace and they last an estimated two years.
Best budget
2. Arteck HB030B Universal Slim Keyboard
Our expert review:
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
The Arteck HB030B Universal Slim Keyboard is an absolute steal for the price, averaging at around $17 to $25 at most retailers. This charming bargain might not have a full keyboard with a number pad, but it can still connect to three different operating systems: Android, iOS, and Windows.
Aside from its delightfully low price tag, the Arteck HB030B Universal Slim Keyboard also comes with a really cool feature in the form of its RGB backlighting. You can switch between seven colors and change the light's brightness levels as well. A thin slot acts as a phone or tablet holder, allowing you to slide in your Android device and prop it up when using it with the Bluetooth keyboard.
The Arteck HB030B Universal Slim Keyboard has a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that lasts for about six months on a single charge. Unfortunately, this lightweight and slim keyboard still uses micro-USB for charging, so it takes two hours to recharge it fully.
Best foldable
3. Samsers Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard with Touchpad
Our expert review:
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If you're looking for the ultimate in portability, the Samsers Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard with Touchpad might be best for you. The name is a bit long and wordy, but the keyboard is a solid product for Android users. It has a metal casing with sturdy ABS plastic hinges that may emote a cheap feeling, but the keyboard itself is great. It's a tri-fold 60% keyboard that gets nice and small when closed. The little anti-slip silicone bits keep the keyboard in place when unfolded.
Thanks to the Bluetooth keyboard's Scissor Switch keys, it is designed to be quiet when typing and the quality of the keys is fabulous for the price. You can purchase a base Bluetooth variant or the USB dongle version of the Samsers Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard, depending on your needs. Samsers also offers a few color options for the foldable keyboard.
The Samsers Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard with Touchpad supports Android, iOS, and Windows devices. Our favorite feature after its foldability is its USB-C charging port. That's right, you don't need to worry about getting triple-A batteries for this keyboard, you can top it up with your own Android phone or tablet's Type-C charger.
Best for tablets
4. Logitech Universal Folio
Our expert review:
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
The Logitech Universal Folio is a universal keyboard case with Bluetooth 3.0 connectivity. This is yet another Bluetooth keyboard from Logitech that supports Android, iOS, and Windows devices. However, based on the size and make, we recommend it as the ideal Bluetooth keyboard for Android tablets in particular.
As long as your tablet is between nine inches to 10 inches wide, it can easily fit the Logitech Universal Folio. Unfortunately, this makes it incompatible with larger tabs like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. The case protects your tablet when folded and it has a stand to prop your tab up, laptop style. It even includes a stylus holder so you can store your tab's S Pen or whatever stylus you're using in it.
For charging, the Logitech Universal Folio uses two CR2032 cells. These are easily replaceable but you won't have to worry about that for at least a year or two.
Best multi-device
5. Logitech K400 Plus
Our expert review:
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Logitech slays across the board when it comes to peripherals. The brand has something to offer for every kind of user. If you're the sort who likes to use one Bluetooth keyboard with everything, and I mean EVERYTHING, the Logitech K400 Plus is the most versatile keyboard you can buy.
Not only do you get Bluetooth connectivity with native support for Android and iOS, but you also get support for Chrome OS, Windows, macOS, iPadOS, and smart TVs. This jack-of-all Bluetooth keyboard is a stellar investment across the board. Since it's powered by two AAA batteries, you can expect them to last around two years before they need replacement.
This Bluetooth keyboard for Android comes with 60% of the keys that are found on a regular, full-blown keyboard. This means you miss out on a number pad, but that's not really a big deal. You also get a built-in touchpad and dedicated buttons for volume controls.
Best mechanical
6. Keychron K2 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard (Version 2)
Our expert review:
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
The Keychron K2 is a cult classic when it comes to Bluetooth-enabled mechanical keyboards. Not only is it one of the top contenders when looking at the best mechanical keyboards for Android, but it is also a highly suitable choice for Chromebooks.
Keychron's K2 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard (Version 2) works with three devices at once, has swappable keys with various Gateron switch options, and supports Android, iOS, and Windows. You get USB-C charging, which is another plus point.
To top it all off, the Keychron K2 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard (Version 2) has RGB backlighting with more than 15 light modes to choose from. It's not the most portable or affordable Bluetooth keyboard for your Android phone or tablet, but it sure is one of the most solid and fun ones out there.
Since this is a high-quality mechanical Bluetooth keyboard, you enjoy perks like hot swappable switches, an unmatched typing experience, and Gateron switches. This keyboard sounds and feels fantastic.
How to choose
What to look for in a Bluetooth keyboard for Android
There is no shortage of great Android phones and tablets out there. Maybe you just picked up the OnePlus Open, or maybe you just got your hands on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. Regardless of the type of Android phone or tablet you're rocking, finding a great typing experience to go along with it that's compact and portable can be a challenge. That's why we went with the Logitech K380 keyboard. It has a great typing experience, is ultra-portable, and isn't limited to just your phone or tablet.
Most smartphone and tablet users looking to get a Bluetooth keyboard for Android are interested in increasing productivity. At the core of your mobile phone or tablet experience is portability, which is why we mostly picked portable keyboards. You want to be able to take your versatile keyboard everywhere your Android device goes, so it's important that the keyboard is slim and lightweight — key proponents of portability.
If your situation differs, we have options for you too. A desktop experience can also be great on your Android device. In that situation, a mechanical keyboard that pulls out all the stops is suitable. But for a combination of all of those together, you can't go wrong with a more portable typing solution.
Namerah enjoys geeking out over accessories, gadgets, and all sorts of smart tech. She spends her time guzzling coffee, writing, casual gaming, and cuddling with her furry best friends. Find her on Twitter @NamerahS.