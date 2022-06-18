Best Belkin power banks 2022
Portable chargers and power banks have become a common item for many people. These handy devices can be found everywhere, from local gas stations to department stores — and of course, online. For years, one of the most popular accessory makers has been Belkin, and it makes some pretty great options in this category too. So, we’ve taken care of the leg work and rounded up the best Belkin power banks to help you out.
Belkin USB-C PD Power Bank 20K
Staff pick
This 20,000mAh battery pack brings enough capacity to power up even the best Chromebook with its 30W PD USB-C port, while simultaneously keeping your phone topped up with the USB-A port.
Belkin BOOSTCHARGE 10K with Integrated Cables
Has cable, will travel
Part of the struggle of a power bank is that you’ll need to remember to bring a really good USB-C cable to get the most from it. But this 10,000mAh portable charger has built-in USB-C and Lightning cables, as well as a USB-C port so you can use your own cable.
Belkin BoostCharge MultiPort 10k Power Bank
Charge the way you want
Not only does this power bank offer 10,000mAh of charging capacity, but it also gives multiple ways to charge and recharge. It has two USB-A ports and a USB-C port for charging your devices. Then, when recharging the portable pack, you can do so with USB-C or micro-USB.
Belkin Portable Power Bank Charger 5K
Powerfully slim
When you’re heading out for the day and know you won’t need to recharge multiple devices or times, this 5,000mAh power bank is perfect. Its smaller capacity means that the device is slimmer than other options but still packs plenty of power from the USB-C and USB-A ports.
Belkin Gaming Power Bank with Stand
Game on
Perfect for long mobile gaming sessions when using one of the excellent mobile gaming controllers, or when you have to attend video calls on your phone. This power bank has a 10,000mAh battery, USB-A, USB-C ports, and a built-in phone stand makes charging and playing on the go a snap.
Belkin Portable Power Bank Charger DualPort 20K
Powerful options
Charging multiple devices at once when you’re on the go can be challenging due to power needs and having enough capacity. Well, the Belkin DualPort 20,000mAh power bank can ease your worries with enough of both to handle your mobile charging needs.
Belkin has the portable power you need
Belkin is known for making high-quality accessories, which include portable power banks. Like many other excellent portable power banks, Belkin has choices that will satisfy both power output and capacity needs.
The Belkin USB-C PD Power Bank 20K is an excellent choice when you want to keep a powerful Chromebook like the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 going while away from a power outlet. If mobile gaming is your passion, Belkin’s Gaming Power Bank with Stand is perfect for powering a gaming beast like the Asus ROG Phone 5 up and running for hours.
