The two best Android controllers are only on sale for a few more hours

When I go to play a round of Fortnite or relax with the vibes of Minecraft, I always reach for the Razer Kishi V2 or GameSir X2. Both controllers are stellar examples of how to turn a phone into a Nintendo Switch-like gaming console and both are on sale for Amazon Big Deal Days!

The GameSir X2 is 21% off right now and the Razer Kishi V2 is 24% off, but both of these deals only last until the end of the day today — that's October 11, 2023 — so you'll have to act fast or wait until Black Friday to potentially see the prices this low again.

GameSir X2 USB-C: $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon My all-time favorite mobile controller, the GameSir X2, is supremely comfortable, has wonderful joysticks with replaceable thumb padding, and a stretchy construction that fits most phones — even those giant foldable monsters like the Galaxy Z Fold 5!

Of the two, I'd pick the GameSir X2 as the best Android controller for most people. It fits a wide variety of phones — even big foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold 5 — and never needs charging thanks to the built-in USB-C port that plugs into your phone.

Really, it's the only choice if you've got a large foldable as it won't fit properly in the Razer Kishi V2 because of the USB port location.

- Amazon Prime 30-day FREE trial: Most deals are Prime-exclusive

- Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Home

- See all the October Prime Day deals: USA | UK | Canada | India

Rival sales: Best Buy | Walmart | Dell | Newegg | HP | Target

The controller's construction is solid and stretches apart so you can slide your phone into the USB port first and back down on the other side to lock it into place. GameSir's app has come a long way over the years and offers a good number of features, although it's not as full-featured as the Razer app that powers the Kishi V2 experience.

I prefer the overall design and the joysticks on the GameSir X2 over the Kishi, as they're both taller and have replaceable thumbpads. Being taller means you have more granular control over aiming — something very important in games like Fortnite or Call of Duty — and the digital triggers are easy to quickly press and fire.

Razer Kishi V2: $99.99 $75.99 at Amazon With Razer's unmatched ecosystem and software support, the Razer Kishi V2 is a great follow-up to one of the original best Android controllers and offers solid construction plus loads of customizations in the app.

The Razer Kishi V2 is one of the best-built and supported Android controllers on the market, with solid construction, wonderfully clicky buttons, and analog triggers that work really well in certain types of games.

Razer's Nexus app lets you remap physical buttons and there's even a way to have the buttons tap specific locations on your screen. That means you can play touchscreen-only games with the controller, making it even more useful.

Just be aware that these joysticks are quite similar to the Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons which, for me, means they're harder to use in shooting games or titles where you need a lot of precision. Plus, as I said before, it won't work with large foldable phones because of the USB port location.