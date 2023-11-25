Don't wait like I did — upgrade your audio setup now with this Black Friday steal

I've had my current TV for several years, and while it's not bad, the audio could be a lot better. I've also put off getting any kind of soundbar for my TV just because it hasn't been a priority, but after seeing this Vizio soundbar Black Friday deal, it suddenly moved up on my priority list.

The VIZIO V-Series 2.0 Compact Home Theater Sound Bar normally retails for $120, making it one of the lower-cost soundbars out there. Still, I'm cheap, and that's more than I was willing to pay for one. Fortunately, Black Friday slashes that price by 33%, so it's just $80 at checkout. That's more like it.

VIZIO V-Series 2.0 Compact Home Theater Sound Bar: $120 $80 at Amazon If you're like me and you're tired of using your TV speakers, try upgrading your setup with a soundbar like this Vizio V-series speaker. It provides room-filling, front-facing audio and can even connect wirelessly to your phone and other devices, making it a great option for entertainment like parties. And now that it's less than $100, now is a great time to buy it!

Look, I'm no audiophile, so I'm not looking for top-of-the-line here. I just need something to give me front-facing audio since my TV speakers face backward (why is this still a thing?). I can't help but feel like I'm missing out because of it or annoying my neighbors with sound blasting directly at my wall.

There are HDMI and ARC inputs for high-quality audio, and it has Bluetooth connectivity and an AUX port, so I can easily connect to my phone and other devices. It also comes with a remote to easily control the soundbar from afar. No, there's no subwoofer with this model, but my space is fairly small, so I don't need booming sound in my apartment.

However, if you need something a little more high-end and robust, there are options available. The Vizio Elevate 5.1.2 Immersive soundbar is listed as one of the best soundbars you can buy, and it's currently on sale right now, bringing the price down from $800 to $498. That includes fuller 5.1.2 channel audio, so you can get a more surround sound experience with nice bass.

Or if you're looking for something a little easier on the wallet, you might wanna consider this other V series soundbar that comes with a built-in subwoofer.