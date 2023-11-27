This 30%-off Cyber Monday record player deal is perfect for beginner vinyl nerds (like me)

My absolute favorite all-in-one record player from 1 by One is currently 33% off for Cyber Monday. Even though we don't typically cover vinyl on our site, this player technically doubles as a Bluetooth speaker for Android (or iOS) phones, so I convinced my boss to let me write this up.

Record players went from being outdated to charmingly retro in recent years. Vinyl has resurged from a novelty to a mainstream hobby for audiophiles. But finding all the components for a record player — a turntable, receiver, amplifier, and/or speakers — can be really intimidating for newbies. That's where the 1 by ONE High Fidelity Belt Drive Turntable with Built-in Speakers comes in.

1 by ONE High Fidelity Belt Drive Turntable with Built-in Speakers, Vinyl Record Player: $229.97 $163.97 at Amazon (w/ coupon) This turntable has ports and a built-in amplifier to connect to other speakers for a full home stereo setup, but it also works on its own as a way to play LPs, fitting in any room and delivering surprisingly rich sound. I highly recommend it, especially at this price.

For an intimidated vinyl beginner, this record player was the perfect gateway for me to begin enjoying records and building my collection, deciding for myself if I liked vinyl before I invested huge amounts of money in a fancier setup. It comes with detailed instructions, so assembling the turntable and balancing the counterweight shouldn't take you too long, even if you've never done it before.

Plus, since vinyl records are a little expensive and I'm still growing my collection, I can always stream my music playlists on the 1 by One record player over Bluetooth.

I might eventually upgrade to something "better," but in truth, this is the perfect option for me because it takes up so little room that it can sit on my bedroom dresser with plenty of space for LPs next to it, delivering powerfully rich sound regardless. The audio quality more than rivals what you'll get in one of the best Bluetooth speakers discounted for Cyber Monday — though those are obviously much more portable.

So that's my nerdy vinyl spiel! If you're at all interested in a record player of your own, this is an accessible, affordable, and decently high-quality option to get you started. And the $66 you'll save should give you enough money to buy a couple of records and start building your collection! I bought mine at full price, and I honestly don't regret it.