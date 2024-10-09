My favorite Marshall Prime Day deal is back and it's cheaper than ever before!

One of the colorways of the Marshall speaker is already sold out, so you'll want to run fast if you want to snag this deal. Fortunately, the Black and Brass variant is still available, and it's definitely the more popular shade of the two.

I was extremely excited about the Marshal Emberton II going on sale during the summer Prime Day earlier this year, but Amazon has outdone itself! The Emberton was $120 on sale in the summer, but now it's even cheaper, selling for just $99.99 on Amazon right now!

I'm a big fan of Marshall, I mean there's a reason why it's one of the most popular brands among musicians, audio enthusiasts, and rock and roll artists. The brand has a "chef's kiss" level of consistency and reliability. I can assure you that despite being a last-gen speaker, the Emberton II is still an outstanding portable Bluetooth speaker for anyone.

Marshall Emberton II: $169.99 $99.99 at Amazon Back with gusto, this Prime Day deal is cheaper than ever before. The portable Marshall Emberton II Bluetooth speaker that usually costs about $160 is filthy cheap for today, going for a mere $100. That's an insanely good bargain for such rich, upper-tier sound in a sturdy, waterproof body.

✅Recommended if: You're looking for a portable Bluetooth speaker that has Google Fast Pair, a multi-speaker pairing mode, and robust water and dust-proofing.

❌Skip this deal if: You prefer something with a strap, handle, or hook, and require a customizable EQ.

The Marshall Emberton II is built to last and it's one helluva looker. The leather outfit is fantastic and contrasts well with the metal Marshall emblem on the front grill. You get USB-C fast charging, multi-speaker pairing (Stack Mode) with other Emberton II speakers, and Google Fast Pair for instant pairing and setup. The companion app is really nice and easy to use and it comes with equalizer presets, but you can't customize it.

Battery life is really strong on the Marshall Emberton II, delivering 30 hours of playback with ease. The speaker has 360-degree sound, firing audio from both the front and the back grills. When strategically placed, it's enough to fill a medium to large-sized room with lovely, room-filling, high-volume sound that doesn't echo or crack.

And of course, the Marshall Emberton II Bluetooth speaker has a very sturdy IP67 water and dust-proof rating. The one drawback here is the lack of a hook or slot to attach a hook to. The newer Emberton III fixes this issue, but it's not a deal-breaker for the Emberton II since this deal slashes its price to a lowly $100.