Best Sony WH-1000XM5 deals and prices available now

The new wireless headphones are officially shipping now, and we've got all of the best Sony WH-1000XM5 deals collected here. These Sony headphones are receiving rave reviews for their impressive battery life and noise-cancellation capabilities, but how do they compare to the previous generation? And how much do they cost? We'll answer those questions and more below, plus provide some links so you can purchase a pair for yourself. Given how brand new these headphones are, there aren't a ton of deals just yet, but we'll remain vigilant and add them here whenever they do show up.

The brand new WH-1000XM5 follow 2020's Sony WH-1000XM4, a model that we called the best wireless headphones that money could buy. Like its predecessor, the XM5 offer exceptional sound quality, noise cancellation, and Adaptive Sound Control, but they also improve on the XM4 in two key areas: design and battery life.

The newest flagship headphones are sleeker and more minimalist, with a synthetic leather band for added comfort, while the XM5 battery can last for a maximum of 40 hours when Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is turned off. Aside from those updates, the headphones are largely the same as the previous generation, which is actually a good thing in this case.

Buy Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones

The new Sony WH-1000XM5 started shipping last Friday (May 20th) and they're now available for purchase through online retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and of course, Sony. Most sites will be selling them for around $399 / £380 / AU$650, but there's a chance you'll see them included in sales this Memorial Day weekend and other upcoming sale events like Amazon's Prime Day. Either way, you can expect prices to begin to drop once the headphones have been out a while.

Frequently asked questions

Are Sony WH-1000XM5 worth it? The answer to this question is a firm yes. Sure, they're a bit on the expensive side, but — like the XM4 — the XM5 are some of the best wireless headphones that money can buy today. If you just want something simple and affordable, then any cheap wireless earbuds will do, but if you care about audio quality and want a pair of headphones that will stand the test of time, then you won't be sorry investing in the Sony WH-1000XM5.

How much do Sony WH-1000XM5 cost? Right now, the retail price of Sony's XM5 headphones is $399.99, which is $50 more than the original price of the XM4. It may take a while before we see any serious discounts on the wireless headphones, although things can change fast with upcoming sales events like Amazon's Prime Day and Black Friday. When the deals show up, we'll share them on this page.

How are Sony WH-1000XM5 different from XM4? Aside from the price (the XM4 are $50 cheaper), the differences mostly come down to the max battery life, noise cancellation capabilities, and design. The XM5 are noticeably slimmer than previous generations, with a clean, minimalist look and super-soft, faux leather headband. They also contain eight built-in microphones for active noise cancellation, an increase from the five found in the XM4. Lastly, the XM5 have a max battery life of 40 hours, a jump from the XM4's max of 30 hours — although it's worth noting that the XM5 can only last that long when ANC is turned off and power-saving audio settings are selected. If you're not willing to fork out that much money on the XM5 headphones, then check out the latest prices for the still-excellent XM4 below. We expect prices to start dropping even more once the new model starts to take over.

We called Sony's XM4 the best wireless headphones around, and we expect the XM5 to take home the same prize. But if you're not sold on the Sony flagship series, take a look at our list of the best noise-cancelling headphones to see what else is out there.