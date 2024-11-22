Forget AirPods Max, my favorite Beats over-ears are just $160 in this can't-miss deal

I've reviewed every single Beats product released in 2024, from the brand-new Beats Pill to the strange Beats iPhone 16 case. Once known as bass-heavy and fashion-first headphones, I'm happy to report that Beats are good now. With the same Apple tech inside as AirPods, plus full Android support, the Beats Solo 4 and Beats Studio Pro are some of the best-value headphones you can buy. That's especially true now that the Solo 4s are more than half off and the Studio Pro are $190 off in two killer early Black Friday deals.

Best Buy has one of the most aggressive Beats Studio Pro deals we've ever seen, slashing the price of these headphones down to just $159.99. If you're in the market for a pair of excellent over-ear headphones this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you may not come across a better deal.

Beats Studio Pro: $349.99 $159.99 at Best Buy The Beats Studio Pro are an excellent pair of over-ear headphones that leverages Apple's excellent audio tech inside an Android-friendly package. You'll get features like ANC, Dolby Atmos, and quick pairing on iOS and Android. It's like if AirPods Max were cheaper and made for Android users. Price comparison: Amazon - $249.99 | Apple - $349.99

✅Recommended if: you want a comfortable, light pair of headphones; you value versatility with iOS and Android fast-pairing, plus a 3.5mm jack; you want premium features like Spatial and Lossless Audio, ANC, and transparency mode.

❌Skip this deal if: you need the absolute best sound quality; you don't like the plastic construction of the Beats Studio Pro.

The amazing thing about the Beats Studio Pro is that the headphones share a lot of similarities with the AirPods Max, which retail for $549.99. I've tested both extensively, and I won't lie to you — the AirPods Max do sound better, and have better ANC. When I think about how much better the AirPods Max sound than the Beats Studio Pro, that's when things start to change. I don't think the AirPods Max are $400 better than the Beats Studio Pro, and that's roughly the price difference between these two headphones when you consider the $159.99 deal price of the Studio Pro.

So, with the Beats Studio Pro, you're getting about 90% of the AirPods Max experience at a fraction of the price. The Beats Studio Pro still have a custom Beats chip facilitating quick, snappy connection with both iOS and Android. There's also solid active noise-canceling, transparency mode, and support for Dolby Atmos, Lossless Audio, and Spatial Audio. Plus, you get a 3.5mm jack for when you want to use a cable.

Now, the Beats Studio Pro aren't the only pair of Beats headphones on sale. Budget buyers will probably want to grab the Solo 4 instead, which are half off for a limited time, bringing the price down to $99.99. Target lists the deal as ending tomorrow, so you'll want to act fast to secure this discount.

✅Recommended if: you need a basic, cheap pair of wireless on-ear headphones; you want a pair of headphones that'll stay secure on your head during workouts; you need fast-pairing with iOS and Android; you want a 3.5mm jack.

❌Skip this deal if: you need ANC and transparency mode; you find on-ear headphones uncomfortable.

The Beats Solo 4 aren't perfect, but it's easy to accept a compromise or two when the headphones are available for just under $100. There's no ANC or transparency mode support, which is a big bummer. But they have solid sound, long battery life, and a reliable connection with iOS and Android quick pairing. Strong clamping force helps the Beats Solo 4 become my top recommendation for on-ear workout headphones. These won't fall off while you're lifting weights or going for a run.

Black Friday hasn't even officially started yet, and Beats already has a discount for everyone. Not looking to spend a lot on a new pair of headphones? Pick up the Beats Solo 4. Want a premium experience at a midrange price? There's the Beats Studio Pro.