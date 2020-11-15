The ghosts of Android Central past, present, and future descend upon the 500th episode of the podcast! Daniel Bader is joined by Hayato Huseman, Jerry Hildenbrand, Ara Wagoner, Alex Dobie, Joe Maring, Phil Nickinson, Harish Jonnalagadda, Russel Holly, and Andrew Martonik to share their favorite phones and features of 2020. They also examine how technology is helping them navigate through life during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Best Android Phones: Our top picks for November 2020 | Android Central
