Cyber Monday is here, and if you aren't too hung over from your Turkey-filled weekend of sales so far, Best Buy is running a heck of a deal on a big ol' Samsung TV. The sale brings the 65-inch Samsung NU6900 down to $480 , which is its lowest price of the year. That's a slash from its usualy $550 price before this Cyber Monday sale.

There has been no shortage of TV deals between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and this is one of the best times of the year to upgrade the aging set in your living room. This Samsung TV packs 4K like almost every other new TV out there. However, it's the HDR, or high dynamic range, that will make a huge difference.

I wasn't 100 percent sold on upgrading to a 4K TV until I saw HDR in action, and it changed everything. Movies made with the format in mind just pop with vivid, bright colors and deep, dark blacks. It's a revelation for games as well, which look punchy when played with HDR engaged.

If you want to grab a solid TV upgrade today, this 65-inch set should satisfy, particularly if you're looking for a huge set.