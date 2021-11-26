Looking for a new video doorbell? Look no further than these great Ring Video Doorbell bundle deals from Amazon, which are easily some of the very best Black Friday smart home deals.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired is already Ring's most affordable video doorbell, and it's somehow even more affordable on Black Friday with this bundle deal. For $42, you'll not only get a Ring Video Doorbell Wired, but also a free Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with it!

Ring Video Doorbell Wired is the smallest Ring Video Doorbell ever made, delivering 1080p video in a tiny package. Ring kept it small because it needs to be plugged into your home's electrical system. That shouldn't be a problem if you've already got a doorbell at your home, but it could limit the number of folks who can properly use one.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired even supports pre-roll video previews, so you can see exactly what happened a few seconds before the doorbell actually detected motion. That can be super helpful when trying to get a bit more context on those motion events.

If you need a doorbell that can run off a rechargeable battery, you'll need to upgrade just a bit to the Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen).

Amazon's Black Friday Bundle with this upgraded video doorbell goes for $90 — a full $10 less than the normal price of the doorbell — yet includes an Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) so you can see who's at the door without unlocking your phone or walking to the door.

See who's at the door (and so much more) with these Ring Black Friday deals

Ring Video Doorbell Wired with free Echo Dot (3rd gen) | 58% off The most affordable Ring Video Doorbell is somehow even cheaper on Black Friday. The best part? You get a free Echo Dot (3rd gen) to go along with it, giving you a hands-free way to answer the doorbell. $42 at Amazon Ring Video Doorbell Wired with Echo Show 5 bundle | Save 57% If you want to actually see who's at the door without opening it (or unlocking your phone), then you need this Echo Show 5 bundle for just $20 more. The Echo Show 5 has a great little screen that's perfect for seeing your Ring Video Doorbell footage, watching something on Prime Video, or seeing the lyrics of your favorite songs while they're playing. $62 at Amazon Ring Video Doorbell bundles | Up to 51% off Whether you need a simple door chime or a beautiful display to view the doorbell footage with, Amazon has a great Ring Video Doorbell bundle for a massive discount on Black Friday. From $72 at Amazon

While the battery in the Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) is not removable, it is easily charged thanks to Ring's great mounting design. You'll just pop the doorbell off the mount and plug it in for a bit, giving you several weeks of usage on a single charge.

Amazon also has the Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) available by itself for $80 — that's a $20 discount off the regular price — but it really makes so much more sense to get the bundle with Echo Show 5 for $90 and add a brilliant smart display to your home for a couple of bucks.