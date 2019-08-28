Chinese smartphone maker ZTE has re-entered the U.S. market with its flagship Axon 10 Pro, which was unveiled at the Mobile World Congress in February this year. However, the company hasn't brought the 5G variant of the phone to the U.S. It will only be selling the unlocked version of the phone here, which offers 4G connectivity.

The ZTE Axon 10 Pro can now be pre-ordered in the U.S. via ZTE's official website, Newegg and B&H Photo. While the 8GB RAM version costs $549, the 12GB RAM version of the phone has been priced at $599. Both the 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM versions of the phone include an identical 256GB of storage.

ZTE Axon 10 Pro comes with a large 6.47-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch at the top. Like most other 2019 flagship Android phones, it runs on a Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor.

The flagship phone also has an impressive triple camera setup at the back with a 48MP Samsung GM1 primary sensor, 20MP wide-angle camera, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. It has a 20MP snapper on the front for selfies.

Some of the other key features of the phone include a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, Qi wireless charging support, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and stereo speakers. The phone runs a near-stock version of Android 9 Pie and is slated to receive the Android 10 update before the end of the year.