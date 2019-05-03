You can now pre-book the OnePlus 7 Pro in India

Like what you've seen so far of the OnePlus 7 Pro? If you live in India, you can now pre-book the phone on Amazon. OnePlus says customers that pre-book the OnePlus 7 Pro will be "among the first globally to purchase the device," and the company is also making the pre-booking facility available at Croma, Reliance, and its offline stores around the country starting May 8.

To pre-book the OnePlus 7 Pro on Amazon India, you'll have to head to this page and pick up a gift card for ₹1,000, which you can redeem when picking up the phone once it goes on sale.

OnePlus is throwing in accidental screen replacement worth ₹15,000 for customers pre-booking the OnePlus 7 Pro, with the offer insurance valid for six months from the date of device purchase. The phone is set to make its debut in the country on May 14, and it will likely go on sale just a few days thereafter.

The OnePlus 7 Pro is promising to be the most ambitious device the company has launched to date, sporting a QHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate along with stereo speakers, three cameras at the back with a 3x optical zoom lens, and a mechanical front camera slider that leads to a bezel-less display.

The latest renders give us a clear look at the upcoming flagship, including the design at the back. With the phone set to cost €749/$749 globally, it's likely you'll have to shell out over ₹50,000 to pick up the device in India. If you're convinced that the OnePlus 7 Pro is going to be your next phone, head to Amazon India from the link below to pre-book the device.

See at Amazon India

