Upgrading to the Xbox One X just became a bit more affordable. Select retailers have the 1TB console bundled with Jedi: Fallen Order on sale for just $299.99 this weekend, saving you $100 in the process, though the best place to buy right now is Target. RedCard holders score 5% off every purchase at Target to bring the total down to just $284.99.

Not a Target RedCard holder just yet? It's free to sign up for, and with the debit card option, there are no fees or interest to worry about — ever. You'll even score free 2-day shipping on your purchases. There's really no reason not to have one if you shop at Target even occassionally. The credit card option does include fees and other stipulations you'll want to look into if you're interested in that one.

$100 Off... or more Xbox One X 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle The Xbox One X console is back to one of its best prices at Target while supplies last. Bundled with the 1TB console is the latest Star Wars game, Jedi: Fallen Order and a wireless controller. RedCard holders save 5% extra! $299.99 $399.99 $100 off See at Target

Other retailers who have the bundle on sale for $299.99 include Best Buy, GameStop, and Microsoft.

The Xbox One X console features a 1TB hard drive and comes with one Xbox Wireless Controller. With the Xbox One X, your games are powered up thanks to its 6 teraflops of graphical processing power and 8-core Custom AMD CPU. It even works as a 4K Blu-ray player as well as a streaming device so you can start binge-watching shows from Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more all in 4K. If you miss out on today's deal, be sure to check out this guide to the best Xbox deals for more ways to save on a console.

Once your new Xbox has been ordered, you'll want to look into getting Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Live. With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can score both services at a $5 discount. At just $15 per month, you'd gain access to online multiplayer modes in most Xbox games, along with free game downloads every month and the ability to play over 100 Xbox One and Xbox 360 games whenever you'd like. You can also choose to purchase either Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Live Gold separately at $9.99 each per month.