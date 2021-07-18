The ThunderDome has been dismantled and a live audience will once again be in attendance at Money in the Bank 2021 and we have all the details on how you can watch the WWE's latest big event online.

Money in the Bank is an annual event put on by the WWE each July where the main attraction is the ladder matches. During these matches, ladders are placed all around the ring that wrestlers can use to fight one another though the end goal is to use one of the ladders to grab a briefcase hung from the ceiling.

Inside the briefcase is a contract for a world championship match that the winner can cash in at a time and place of their choosing anytime within the next year. However, if the contract isn't used within this time period, it becomes void but thankfully this has never happened since the Money in the Bank ladder match was first introduced in 2005.

Besides the ladders, Money in the Bank is also the only pay-per-view event in the WWE with a regular theme song. In every event except for the first one, "Money in the Bank" written by former in-house WWE composer Jim Johnston has been played.

At Money in the Bank 2021, wrestling fans will get to see two ladder matches. The men's ladder match will feature Ricochet, John Morrisson, Riddle, Drew McIntyre, Big E, Kevin Owens, King Nakamura and Seth Rollins who will all be fighting for a world championship match contract. Meanwhile the women's ladder match will feature Asuka, Naomi, Alexa Bliss, Nikki A.S.H., Liv Morgan, Zelina Vega, Natalya and Tamina who will be vying for a women's championship match contract.

Elsewhere on the card, Rhea Ripley will take on Charlotte Flair for the WWE Raw Women's Championship, Roman Reigns and Edge will meet in the ring for the WWE Universal Championship and AJ Styles and Osmos will go up against The Viking Raiders in a tag team match for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship.

Whether you want to see both of the ladder matches tonight or just want to watch the first WWE event with live fans since Wrestlemania, we'll show you how to watch Money in the Bank 2021 from anywhere in the world.

Money in the Bank 2021 - When and where?

This year's Money in the Bank will be held on Sunday, July 18 at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The event is set to kick off at 8pm ET / 5pm PT in the U.S. where fans will be able to watch it on Peacock and at 1am BST in the UK where wrestling fans will be able to purchase access to the PPV on BT Sport. Meanwhile wrestling fans in the rest of the world will be able to watch Money in the Bank 2021 on the WWE Network.

How to watch WWE Money in the Bank live in the U.S.

As was the case with the WWE's other recent events, wrestling fans in the U.S. will be able to watch Money in the Bank beginning at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on NBC's streaming service Peacock without having to pay any additional PPV fees.

Peacock offers three different plans to choose from in the form of Free, Premium for $5 per month or $49.99 for the year and Premium Plus for $10 per month or $99.99 for the year. While other content on the streaming service can be watched with just a Free plan, you will need to sign up for a Premium one to watch the WWE on Peacock. However, signing up for a Premium Peacock plan is still cheaper than paying full price for a PPV each time the WWE holds an event. You can also watch past WWE events on the service in case you want to see how this year's Money in the Bank compares to previous ones.