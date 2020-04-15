Getting around town becomes so much easier, and safer, with the Echo Auto in your car. This device is voice-activated so you can ask Alexa to complete all the tasks you'd normally use your phone for, from getting directions to playing music or checking traffic reports, and it's extremely affordable too. It normally sells for $50 at Amazon, but today only you can score one on sale for only $19.99 via Woot. Though these units aren't brand new, they are offered in good condition at one of the best prices we've ever seen it reach. Each comes with a 90-day warranty, too.

Alexa, where am I? Amazon Echo Auto Bring Alexa and all its functionality with you in the car. You'll be able to ask for the latest news, check on traffic, get directions, listen to your favorite music, and more. These units are offered as used and come with a 90-day warranty. $19.99 $49.99 $30 off See at Woot

By first connecting with your smartphone, the Echo Auto gains access to Alexa and plays through your car speakers via either Bluetooth or the auxiliary input depending on your vehicle. There are eight integrated microphones designed for in-vehicle acoustics so that the device is able to hear you speak even with the radio playing, the AC running, and the windows rolled down.

Having one of these is not only super handy but can be a lifesaver. Instead of having to pick up your device to switch to a different song, you'll be able to ask Alexa to switch it for you. Instead of having to open an app for navigation to locate a gas station, simply ask Alexa where the closest one is. The device can stream podcasts, play songs and albums from Amazon Music and Spotify, and play audiobooks from Audible. Call your friends, add items to your to-do list, check your calendar, set reminders and more, all with your voice while driving.

This is just one of many deals on Amazon Echo devices available right now. If you don't have an Echo at home already, now's the perfect time to pick one up with discounts on the Echo Dot, Original Echo Show, Blink XT cameras, and more.